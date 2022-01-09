Keep 50% beds for Covid-19 patients: UT to private hospitals

The UT Administration Saturday ordered all private hospitals having more than 20 beds to keep at least 50 per cent available in every speciality for Covid-19 patients on a payment basis. The charges will be borne by the patients willing to avail these facilities.

This came on a day when the city reported 541 new Covid cases. The rates will be approved by the Chandigarh Administration subject to further revision from time to time. These private hospitals/nursing homes include Eden Critical Care Hospital, Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh City Hospital, Chandigarh Mukat Hospital + Heart Institute, Healing Hospital and Institute of Para Medical Sciences, Landmark Hospital, Santokh Nursing Home, Kare Partners Heart Centre and Shri Dhanwantry Hospital (Run by Shri Dhanwantry Educational Society).

Rates fixed for RT-PCR, Rapid antigen test:

The rate for RT-PCR testing has been fixed at Rs 450 and Rs 350 for Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for Covid-19.

Treatment charges

The status and treatment charges for Covid-19 patients availing treatment at private hospitals/nursing homes in UT Chandigarh shall not exceed the charges prescribed under the Chandigarh Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 regulations, 2021.

According to the regulations, the charges cannot be more than Rs 8,000 for moderate sickness, Rs 13,000 for severe sickness and Rs 15,000 for very severe sickness in Non-NABH Accredited hospitals. For JCI/NABH accredited hospitals, the charges cannot exceed Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 for moderate sickness, severe sickness and very severe sickness respectively.

As many as 541 new Covid cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT to 67,755. The total number of active cases is 1,794, and deaths due to Covid are 1,080. The positivity rate on Saturday was 13.9 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 3,865 and total recoveries are 64,811. The total number of vaccinations on Saturday was 4,323.

Adviser reviews Covid situation

Adviser Dharam Pal reviewed the COVID situation with Health Secretary Yashpal Garg. After the detailed review, the Adviser said that as per advice of the experts, the Covid-19 vaccination provides better capabilities to fight with the virus. Though the present pace of vaccination is quite satisfactory, the number of vaccination teams need to be further increased to achieve targets early.

For the same, it was said that all the targeted adult population of the UT Chandigarh has to be fully vaccinated with double dose before the next weekend, i.e. January 14.

Also, it was said that all the targeted population of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years has to be vaccinated with first dose before January 26 positively.

At present, two mini-COVID care centres are functional at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23-B and at Indira Holiday Home in Sector-24 with total capacity of 97. Two more mini-COVID care centres will be functional at Sports Complex in Sector 34 and at Police Hospital in Sector 26 in next week with total capacity of 100, it was said.

All the voluntary organisations/NGOs and corporates to come forward and set up more mini-CVOID care centre with at least 50 bed capacity each. The Health Secretary will be issuing necessary permissions on priority to set up new mini-COVID care centres in the city.

The Adviser said that there is a sufficient buffer stock of critical medicines and availability of medical oxygen is also sufficient. Though number of Covid-19 positive patients is rapidly increasing, most of the cases do not require hospitalisation. The situation is being closely monitored and there is no need for any panic. However, all citizens are required to wear mask, maintain social distancing and follow the Covid-19 protocol.