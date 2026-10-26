Ladenge aur jeetengey: KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot projects Punjab Congress unity

Projecting a united front ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday asserted that the party was confident of returning to power, announcing that it would kick off its campaign with a major rally by Rahul Gandhi in Sangrur on November 4.

“Hum ladenge aur jeetenge (we will fight and win),” Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation), said after holding a daylong series of meetings with Punjab Congress leaders at the party’s state headquarters here. Flanked by senior leaders, he said the consultations had provided vital inputs from elected representatives, former legislators, MPs, district Congress committee presidents and other functionaries.

“I am very much confident that Congress is going to form the government in Punjab in February 2027,” he said.

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Venugopal said the party had discussed its political and organisational strategy with the party’s Punjab unit president, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, former state presidents, secretaries and working presidents, among others.

“The people of Punjab are looking for a change. The law and order situation is completely broken. Punjab has become an epicentre of the drug mafia. We need to eradicate all these evils. Our goal is to win back Punjab and save it from all these evil forces,” he said.

The Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi’s November 4 rally would mark the beginning of the party’s campaign for the 2027 elections. Describing Sangrur as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stronghold, he said the Congress intended to demonstrate its strength there.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi is coming here on November 4. That will be a mammoth rally. Sangrur is a major base of AAP and we will show our strength there,” he said, adding that Gandhi had a strong connect with the people of Punjab, particularly the youth. “All over India, people are completely going along with his vision and ideas, especially the youngsters and the Gen Z”.

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Taking aim at the AAP government, Venugopal alleged that the state’s law and order machinery had failed, leaving ordinary people vulnerable to violence and the drug trade. “Human life has no value. Drugs are everywhere, and drug peddlers and the drug mafia are operating across the state. Instead of stopping them, the police are indirectly supporting them,” he alleged.

Invoking the Congress’s role during the years of militancy in Punjab, Venugopal said the party had made sacrifices for peace in the state and could not allow the situation to deteriorate further. “Our chief minister sacrificed his life for peace in Punjab. Now, we the Congressmen, from Mallikarjun Kharge to Rahul Gandhi to every party worker here, have a feeling that we cannot allow Punjab to go on like this. There should be a stop to all these things, to this violence and drugs. Congress is committed to bringing peace in Punjab,” he said.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise to eradicate drugs in Punjab by December 2029, Venugopal asked, “What has the BJP been doing for the past more than 12 years in power at the Centre? How are drugs coming across the border with Pakistan, which lies under their control?”

Asked what role Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would have in the forthcoming elections after being removed as the PPCC chief, Venugopal said, “Don’t say ‘removed’. We will tackle our leaders. We know how to give roles to them”.

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The Congress recently appointed Pargat Singh as state president, replacing Warring after weeks of internal differences over the party’s leadership in Punjab threatened to overshadow its preparations for the crucial Assembly elections.

Party’s state in-charge Sachin Pilot said the meetings had been held in an open and candid atmosphere, with discussions on the party’s organisational strategy for the coming weeks at the panchayat, block, mandal, district and state levels. He said the November 4 rally would provide an opportunity to highlight the situation in Sangrur, which he described as a key AAP stronghold.

Seeking to underline the party’s unity after weeks of differences over its state leadership, Pilot said senior leaders had come together for lunch at the residence of Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

“I was driving the car, with KC Venugopal sitting in the front. It was Pargat Singh’s vehicle, and Raja Warring and Charanjit Singh Channi were also with us. The entire Congress team is now fully committed, with great strength and unity, to save Punjab,” he said.

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Pargat Singh said people needed to understand which political parties were standing with them and which were working against their interests. “Be it SAD or AAP, both are proxies of the BJP,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, amid the row over Kharge’s remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venugopal said Congress president’s had referred to the Prime Minister’s ideological father, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), rather than making a personal attack. “This is an ideological attack he has done, not a personal attack,” he said while slamming the BJP over an alleged purification ceremony conducted by a right-wing group after Kharge addressed a gathering in Uttarakhand in August.