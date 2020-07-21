Kaur’s elusive style is deja-vu for the police circle

Kaur, the suspended SHO of PS Mani Majra, has been absconding since June 30, when an FIR was registered against her by the CBI under Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational) Kaur, the suspended SHO of PS Mani Majra, has been absconding since June 30, when an FIR was registered against her by the CBI under Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational)

The case of bribe accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who is currently on the run, is not the first time that a member of the law enforcement agency has managed to evade the probe agencies for so long.

Kaur, the suspended SHO of PS Mani Majra, has been absconding since June 30, when an FIR was registered against her by the CBI under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier this year, Punjab Police DSP Atul Soni, who was booked for attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act, had remained absconding at least a month and a half. He had then appeared in the Mohali district court complex surrendering himself before the ilaqua magistrate. Prior to it, he had desperately tried to get an anticipatory bail but was declined. Soni was booked for opening fire at his wife at the house in Mohali on January 19.

“There are two aspects of such cases. First that everyone has a right to approach the court of law seeking protection from any kind of arrest. In most pf these cases, suspects conclude that there is not strong evidence against them, they prefer to obtain anticipatory bail. Second, it is also the prerogative of probe agencies to arrest someone or simply make them join the ongoing investigation. In so many cases involving police personnel, probe agencies, prefer to make them join the investigation instead of arresting them. In case, a suspect gets anticipatory bail, they are required to join the probe in police custody,” said advocate HC Arora.

Panchkula police Inspector Ravi Kant Sharma, former SHO of PS Mansa Devi Complex, booked in a case of alleged molestation and extortion, had remained absconding for at least two months in December 2019. The Panchkula police only managed to apprehend him when he surrendered himself in a local court before the rule of law in February, 2020. He had also attempted to get an anticipatory bail but was declined.

Jaswinder Kaur was booked for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not registering an FIR against a Manimajra resident. An alleged conduit, Bhagwan Singh, was arrested red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh. The agency apprised the special court of CBI that Kaur had lodged a false DDR at PS Mani Majra claiming she had gone to the CBI office to join the investigation. She is evading the agency just to avoid cross questioning with Bhagwan Singh.

“Inspector Jaswinder Kaur is absconding. CBI will take care of her arrest or making her to join the investigation. We will definitely provide out assistance to the CBI. So far, she was suspended for remaining absent from the duty. A departmental probe is also marked against her,” said SP (city) Vinit Kumar.

