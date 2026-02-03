Kataria interacts with officers of NDC’s 66th course

Kataria observed that the state’s experience demonstrates that internal security and social harmony are best ensured through constitutional governance, adherence to the rule of law and strong institutional frameworks. (file)

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with officers of the 66th course of the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Monday and welcomed them on their study tour to the state.

Kataria said the NDC occupies a pivotal place in India’s national security architecture by bringing together officers from the Armed Forces, Civil Services and Police Services, along with officers from friendly foreign countries, on a common platform for strategic thinking and civil-military coordination.

The Governor noted that the prestigious 47-week course is designed to prepare senior officers for higher responsibilities in national security management, strategic leadership and public policy formulation.