Kataria interacts with officers of NDC’s 66th course

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with officers of the 66th course of the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Monday and welcomed them on their study tour to the state.
Kataria said the NDC occupies a pivotal place in India’s national security architecture by bringing together officers from the Armed Forces, Civil Services and Police Services, along with officers from friendly foreign countries, on a common platform for strategic thinking and civil-military coordination.
The Governor noted that the prestigious 47-week course is designed to prepare senior officers for higher responsibilities in national security management, strategic leadership and public policy formulation.
Highlighting Punjab’s constitutional, strategic and social significance, Kataria observed that the state’s experience demonstrates that internal security and social harmony are best ensured through constitutional governance, adherence to the rule of law and strong institutional frameworks.
Urging the officers to closely study Punjab’s governance system, development model, security framework and social fabric during their five-day visit, the Governor expressed confidence that the interaction and field exposure would broaden their strategic and administrative perspectives and enable them to take balanced, informed and far-sighted decisions at the national level in the future.
During the interaction, officers from various defence forces of India and friendly foreign countries introduced themselves and shared their experiences and learnings from the National Defence College during the orientation session.
IAS officer Pulkit Garg is making waves online for his decision to enrol his three-year-old daughter, Siya, in a government Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.