Kataria interacts with officers of NDC’s 66th course

The Governor noted that the prestigious 47-week course is designed to prepare senior officers for higher responsibilities in national security management, strategic leadership and public policy formulation.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 3, 2026 11:07 AM IST
katariaKataria observed that the state’s experience demonstrates that internal security and social harmony are best ensured through constitutional governance, adherence to the rule of law and strong institutional frameworks. (file)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with officers of the 66th course of the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Monday and welcomed them on their study tour to the state.

Kataria said the NDC occupies a pivotal place in India’s national security architecture by bringing together officers from the Armed Forces, Civil Services and Police Services, along with officers from friendly foreign countries, on a common platform for strategic thinking and civil-military coordination.

The Governor noted that the prestigious 47-week course is designed to prepare senior officers for higher responsibilities in national security management, strategic leadership and public policy formulation.

Highlighting Punjab’s constitutional, strategic and social significance, Kataria observed that the state’s experience demonstrates that internal security and social harmony are best ensured through constitutional governance, adherence to the rule of law and strong institutional frameworks.

Urging the officers to closely study Punjab’s governance system, development model, security framework and social fabric during their five-day visit, the Governor expressed confidence that the interaction and field exposure would broaden their strategic and administrative perspectives and enable them to take balanced, informed and far-sighted decisions at the national level in the future.

During the interaction, officers from various defence forces of India and friendly foreign countries introduced themselves and shared their experiences and learnings from the National Defence College during the orientation session.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Naravane
What Gen Naravane's memoir says about 2020 Ladakh face-off with China: 'I had been handed a hot potato'
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement