Kataria conducts ground survey as 73 mm rain leaves city waterlogged, roads damaged

The Administrator emphasised that the safety and convenience of residents should remain the priority and directed all concerned agencies to coordinate their response to minimise public inconvenience.

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday conducted a ground survey of affected areas a day after heavy rain left several parts of Chandigarh waterlogged and roads damaged, and directed officials to undertake immediate repairs and clear obstructions.

Kataria, accompanied by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor V P Singh, Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar and Finance Secretary Dirpava Lakra, visited affected areas in a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus, and inspected Sectors 17, 22, 43, 46, 47, Sector 26 Mandi, Jagatpura, Tribune Chowk, Shastri Nagar-Manimajra and Bapu Dham, among other areas.

The administrator assessed the situation on the ground and reviewed the problems faced, or likely to be faced, by residents and commuters following the heavy rainfall.