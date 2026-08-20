Kataria conducts ground survey as 73 mm rain leaves city waterlogged, roads damaged

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday conducted a ground survey of affected areas a day after heavy rain left several parts of Chandigarh waterlogged and roads damaged, and directed officials to undertake immediate repairs and clear obstructions.
Kataria, accompanied by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor V P Singh, Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar and Finance Secretary Dirpava Lakra, visited affected areas in a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus, and inspected Sectors 17, 22, 43, 46, 47, Sector 26 Mandi, Jagatpura, Tribune Chowk, Shastri Nagar-Manimajra and Bapu Dham, among other areas.
The administrator assessed the situation on the ground and reviewed the problems faced, or likely to be faced, by residents and commuters following the heavy rainfall.
Officials said the administrator’s ground visit was aimed at reviewing the post-rain situation and ensuring timely action by the concerned departments.
The India Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh observatory recorded 73 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, with another 0.5 mm recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The latest spell has taken the seasonal rainfall in Chandigarh to 549.7 mm since June 1, against the normal rainfall for the period, with the department recording a 12.3 per cent deficit as of 8.30 am Wednesday,
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
The Administrator directed Municipal Corporation officials and the Engineering Department to take immediate and coordinated measures to deal with waterlogging, fallen trees and branches, damaged roads and other obstructions. Kataria also directed that water from affected areas be cleared at the earliest and repair and restoration work be undertaken without delay.
The visit came as the city continued to grapple with the impact of Tuesday’s heavy rainfall. Several intersections had witnessed waterlogging, affecting traffic movement during the evening rush hour, while damage to road stretches further added to commuters’ problems.
A portion of the Madhya Marg near Sector 28 remains closed to commuters and is under repair after the damage caused by the heavy rain. A portion of the stretch, which connects key parts of the city, caved in after Tuesday’s downpour, leading to diversion of traffic.
The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday also issued advisories regarding two damaged roads. It said the road at the Sector 9-10 Light Point on the Sector 9 side was damaged due to heavy rain and advised commuters to drive slowly and exercise caution while crossing the stretch.
In another advisory, the administration said the slip road at Junction 56 on the Sector 40 side had also suffered damage, and that commuters were advised to drive slowly and remain cautious while crossing the affected stretch.
The Administrator emphasised that the safety and convenience of residents should remain the priority and directed all concerned agencies to coordinate their response to minimise public inconvenience.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram