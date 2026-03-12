Kasol garbage crisis: Himachal pollution body files complaint against officers amid NGT probe

In May 2025, the National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognisance of reports showing heaps of garbage dumped at Kasol in the Manikaran area of Kullu district.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaMar 12, 2026 05:16 PM IST
During the October inspection, the HPSPCB found that SADA Manikaran had not completely lifted legacy waste from the alleged site. (File photo)During the October inspection, the HPSPCB found that SADA Manikaran had not completely lifted legacy waste from the alleged site. (File photo)
The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has filed a complaint against the officials concerned who failed to clear the waste from the areas of Kasol and Manikaran despite repeated reminders.

The action comes in the backdrop of proceedings initiated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had taken suo motu cognisance of reports showing heaps of garbage dumped at Kasol in the Manikaran area of Kullu district in May 2025.

The complaint was filed against the member secretary of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Manikaran-cum-Town and Country Planner Ghanshyam Sharma, and Gaurav Malik of Lakshaya Total Solutions, a private garbage processing company, for the violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The complaint has been filed under Section 15 and Section 15B of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, by Sunil Sharma, Regional Officer of the HPSPCB, Kullu.

In his March 9 reply before the Tribunal, the officiating Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta said the members of a joint committee conducted three inspections at the garbage site in five months, and the latest inspection of the littering hotspots in SADA Manikaran area was conducted on December 6 last year.

Gupta stated that “during the course of the inspection, dumping of solid waste has been observed at various locations near Kasol Entrance, Old Kasol Bridge (Grahan Road) at the Main District Road (MDR)-29 near NHPC Colony, Manikaran Bus stand, all along the bank of the river Parvati.”

The reply further informed the court that the legacy waste at the alleged spot was lifted, but littering was observed in the surrounding area, and construction work of the SHEP project was observed at the spot.

The waste dumped near the proposed MRF site remained unprocessed. The MRF construction was at a very initial stage (only the column had been provided at the site).

The tribunal was informed that the violators, including the member secretary, SADA- Manikaran, and the representative of the garbage processing unit, have also been allowed to present their sides before the adjudicating officer on March 17, 2026. The reply also informed the tribunal about the earlier slapped Environmental Compensations, ie, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.98 lakh against the authorities for not disposing of the waste properly.

The tribunal, through its order dated November 13, 2025, directed the state authorities to initiate an inquiry into the alleged violations of the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. In compliance with the tribunal’s directions, the Chief Secretary directed the Adjudicating Officer-cum-Secretary (Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change) to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiate an inquiry into the alleged contraventions.

Subsequently, the Secretary (EST&CC)-cum-Adjudicating Officer issued directions to the Member Secretary of the HPSPCB to ensure the filing of a formal complaint by the authorised officer. Acting on these directions, the Regional Officer of the HPSPCB, Kullu, Sunil Sharma, filed the complaint in the prescribed Form-I against the alleged violators.

The complaint also refers to inspections conducted by the HPSPCB in the Kasol-Manikaran area. According to the board, the Kasol area remained largely inaccessible between July and September 2025 due to continuous rainfall and cloudbursts in Kullu district. The road leading to Kasol near Jachhani was also closed during this period, preventing officials from conducting inspections.

A re-inspection of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Manikaran, was later conducted by the Regional Office of the HPSPCB on October 14, 2025, followed by further inspections on December 5 and 6, 2025.

Legacy waste not cleared

During the October inspection, the board found that SADA Manikaran had not completely lifted legacy waste from the alleged site. While traces of waste were still lying at the spot, no fresh dumping was observed during the inspection.

The team also observed that construction work on a retaining wall was underway at the site. Waste dumped near the proposed Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Kasol had not been processed, and the construction of the MRF facility itself was found to be at a very initial stage, with only foundation pits excavated and construction material lying at the site.

Subsequent inspections carried out on December 5 and 6, 2025, revealed that although the legacy waste from the alleged spot had been lifted, littering was still observed in the surrounding areas.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

