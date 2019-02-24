Kashmiris are our citizens, should not be harassed: Journalist Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik

“Kashmiris should not be harassed as they are our citizens”, veteran journalist Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik said on Saturday. “We do not hate Kashmiri people. They are our own people and we are proud of them. They are the real Aryans of this country. We should not spread hatred among each other and it is unfortunate that Kashmiris were attacked at some places. I urge people to be more patient and do not harass our own citizens.” Vaidik told Chandigarh Newsline.

Advertising

He was interacting with journalists at Chandigarh Press Club. After the Pulwama attack on February 14 which killed 40 CRPF personnel, several incidents of Kashmiri students and traders being harassed in different parts of the northern region of the country were reported.

“Innocent students are not responsible for this and they should be respected in every part of the country. Supreme Court has also given orders to protect Kashmiris from any kind of assaults”, Vaidik said adding that Kashmir should be a bridge between India and Pakistan.

Vaidik said further said that Article 370, which gives special status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir, should be repealed to bring equality among citizens.

“Article 370 should be repealed, not to harass Kashmiris; but to bring equality among all citizens of the nation”, he added.

Talking about the Pulwama terror attack, Vaidik said, “It was an appropriate time for the Indian government to give a befitting reply to the neighbouring country”.

“Pain of Pulwama attack can be felt all over the country. People are agitated. India should give Pakistan a stern reply by another surgical strike”, Vaidik said adding that “I would have bombarded [Pakistan] if I was the Prime Minister”.

Drawing a parallel between Osama bin Laden and Jaish-e-Mohammad leaders, Vaidik said, “If Osama can be killed, why not JeM terrorists. India will help Pakistan to eliminate terrorism from its soil, if they will take our help”.

“Journalists should be very active and do their work courageously without fear of people in power. No leader is better than a journalist who do the job of speaking truth”, Vaidik said adding that “without a free press, government can not run smoothly and there shall be no transparency in the system”.

Advertising

“If we want our system to be more strong, then a journalist should be more responsible towards his job and society. If a journalist is determined, no one can stop him from uncovering truth,” he said.