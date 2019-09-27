Mohali: Kashmiri student killed in road accident

A Kashmiri student from a private college was killed while a local resident was injured in a road accident on Kharar-Kurali road after two bikes collided on late Wednesday night. The victim’s body was handed over to his family, after they decided not to file any complaint.

Advertising

According to Sub-Inspector Charanjeet Singh of Kharar (sadr) police station, the victim was identified as Ashiq Hussein, a resident of Kupwara district in Kashmir. He was studying at Indo-Global college in New Chandigarh and was pursuing his Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

“He was the first year student. We are yet to figure out how the accident took place. The other biker Hansdeep Singh of Kurali was also admitted at PGI, Chandigarh and his condition is said to be serious. He was not fit to record his statement,” Charanjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

The accident took place near Nirwana Green around 12.30 am.

Ashiq Hussein’s family took his body to his native place without the post-mortem report.