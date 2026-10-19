2 days, 2 attacks: After Haryana, stones pelted at Kashmir-bound bus in Punjab

Over 24 hours after a Kashmir-bound bus was pelted with stones in Haryana’s Karnal district on Saturday, another bus of the same transport company was allegedly attacked with a stone in Punjab’s Doraha town near Khanna in Ludhiana district around 11 pm Sunday.
The Khanna police said a stone hit a windowpane of the bus belonging to Star World Ventures transport company. The bus was en route to Srinagar from Delhi, and no one was hurt in the incident, the police added.
“As soon as the information of the incident was received, a gypsy pilot of the police was deputed to escort the bus out of Khanna police jurisdiction safely. One stone hit a windowpane. No one was hurt. We are checking CCTVs to identify the suspects,” Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Khanna Superintendent of Police (Investigation), told The Indian Express.
“Since the bus belongs to the same transport company that was attacked in Haryana’s Karnal district, we are investigating if both incidents were linked. An FIR is being registered at Doraha police station,” he added.
‘Luckily no one was hurt’
Speaking to The Indian Express, bus driver Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi said, “We started from Delhi at 4 pm. There were around 35 passengers. We stopped at Ambala in Haryana for dinner, and everything was peaceful. Soon we entered Punjab. When we reached near Doraha, three stones were thrown at the bus. I immediately stopped the bus. I got scared as the passengers included children, women, and the elderly. A window was shattered, but luckily no one was hurt.”
“The Khanna police escorted us for nearly 20 km, and we travelled ahead safely,” said Sofi, who was still on the way to Srinagar when he spoke to The Indian Express over the phone. “It’s not just Kashmiris but also people from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana who travel to Srinagar in our bus daily,” he added.
Star World Ventures is owned by Kashmir-based Aadil Bhatt, who started the luxury bus service from Srinagar to Delhi around two months ago, Sofi said. “It is a relatively new transport firm, but we never encountered such an issue before,” he added.
Why this hatred towards Kashmiris?: Student body head
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami urged the Punjab chief minister and director general of police to take appropriate action against the miscreants.
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“Why this hatred towards Kashmiris? Why should people from Kashmir fear for their safety while travelling through different parts of the country? I urge Punjab Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice to take immediate cognisance of the reported incident, ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, identify those responsible, and take strict legal action against the perpetrators,” he wrote on X.
“Repeated incidents targeting Kashmir-bound vehicles raise serious concerns about the safety and security of Kashmiri passengers. No one should be targeted, threatened, or intimidated because of their identity or place of origin. Kashmiris are citizens of this country, and their safety, dignity, and freedom of movement must be protected. National unity cannot be built on slogans alone; it must be reflected in the way every citizen is treated,” the post read.
What happened in Haryana
On Saturday, at least four passengers from Kashmir were injured after two men allegedly pelted a Srinagar-bound bus with stones in Karnal, calling the driver a “terrorist”. The bus reached Srinagar late on Sunday evening.
While Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, saying “this unfortunate incident should never have taken place”, Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para said “hate is making ordinary Kashmiris unsafe” and demanded arrests and accountability.