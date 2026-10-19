2 days, 2 attacks: After Haryana, stones pelted at Kashmir-bound bus in Punjab

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A Srinagar-bound bus belonging to Star World Ventures was attacked in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Sunday night. A bus of the same firm was attacked in Karnal on Saturday.

Written by: Divya Goyal
4 min readLudhianaUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Kashmir bus attack PunjabA stone hit a windowpane of a Srinagar-bound bus belonging to Star World Ventures. No one was hurt in the incident, the police said. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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Over 24 hours after a Kashmir-bound bus was pelted with stones in Haryana’s Karnal district on Saturday, another bus of the same transport company was allegedly attacked with a stone in Punjab’s Doraha town near Khanna in Ludhiana district around 11 pm Sunday.

The Khanna police said a stone hit a windowpane of the bus belonging to Star World Ventures transport company. The bus was en route to Srinagar from Delhi, and no one was hurt in the incident, the police added.

“As soon as the information of the incident was received, a gypsy pilot of the police was deputed to escort the bus out of Khanna police jurisdiction safely. One stone hit a windowpane. No one was hurt. We are checking CCTVs to identify the suspects,” Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Khanna Superintendent of Police (Investigation), told The Indian Express.

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“Since the bus belongs to the same transport company that was attacked in Haryana’s Karnal district, we are investigating if both incidents were linked. An FIR is being registered at Doraha police station,” he added.

Also Read | Kashmir-bound bus attacked in Haryana, driver told: ‘Won’t allow terrorists here’

‘Luckily no one was hurt’

Speaking to The Indian Express, bus driver Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi said, “We started from Delhi at 4 pm. There were around 35 passengers. We stopped at Ambala in Haryana for dinner, and everything was peaceful. Soon we entered Punjab. When we reached near Doraha, three stones were thrown at the bus. I immediately stopped the bus. I got scared as the passengers included children, women, and the elderly. A window was shattered, but luckily no one was hurt.”

“The Khanna police escorted us for nearly 20 km, and we travelled ahead safely,” said Sofi, who was still on the way to Srinagar when he spoke to The Indian Express over the phone. “It’s not just Kashmiris but also people from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana who travel to Srinagar in our bus daily,” he added.

Star World Ventures is owned by Kashmir-based Aadil Bhatt, who started the luxury bus service from Srinagar to Delhi around two months ago, Sofi said. “It is a relatively new transport firm, but we never encountered such an issue before,” he added.

Why this hatred towards Kashmiris?: Student body head

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami urged the Punjab chief minister and director general of police to take appropriate action against the miscreants.

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“Why this hatred towards Kashmiris? Why should people from Kashmir fear for their safety while travelling through different parts of the country? I urge Punjab Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice to take immediate cognisance of the reported incident, ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, identify those responsible, and take strict legal action against the perpetrators,” he wrote on X.

“Repeated incidents targeting Kashmir-bound vehicles raise serious concerns about the safety and security of Kashmiri passengers. No one should be targeted, threatened, or intimidated because of their identity or place of origin. Kashmiris are citizens of this country, and their safety, dignity, and freedom of movement must be protected. National unity cannot be built on slogans alone; it must be reflected in the way every citizen is treated,” the post read.

Also Read | Blast that killed four in PoK village near LoC triggers security alert

What happened in Haryana

On Saturday, at least four passengers from Kashmir were injured after two men allegedly pelted a Srinagar-bound bus with stones in Karnal, calling the driver a “terrorist”. The bus reached Srinagar late on Sunday evening.

While Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, saying “this unfortunate incident should never have taken place”, Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para said “hate is making ordinary Kashmiris unsafe” and demanded arrests and accountability.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya Goyal
Divya Goyal
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Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region. Professional Profile Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times. Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Awards and Recognition Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities: Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts. Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab. Signature Style Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles. X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More

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