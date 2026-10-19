2 days, 2 attacks: After Haryana, stones pelted at Kashmir-bound bus in Punjab

Over 24 hours after a Kashmir-bound bus was pelted with stones in Haryana’s Karnal district on Saturday, another bus of the same transport company was allegedly attacked with a stone in Punjab’s Doraha town near Khanna in Ludhiana district around 11 pm Sunday.

The Khanna police said a stone hit a windowpane of the bus belonging to Star World Ventures transport company. The bus was en route to Srinagar from Delhi, and no one was hurt in the incident, the police added.

“As soon as the information of the incident was received, a gypsy pilot of the police was deputed to escort the bus out of Khanna police jurisdiction safely. One stone hit a windowpane. No one was hurt. We are checking CCTVs to identify the suspects,” Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Khanna Superintendent of Police (Investigation), told The Indian Express.