Kasauli remains tourist draw, Shail Bala murder, demolitions no deterrent

Weekend rush at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Weekend rush at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The May 1 murder of Kasauli Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala during a Supreme Court-ordered demolition at a Kasauli guest house and sight of demolished hotels on way from Dharampur have not deterred tourists from visiting the hill resort — serpentine queues of cars on Saturday bear a testimony.

Unfazed by the rush, the men issuing entry tickets for the cantonment, were in a hurry to get maximum number of vehicles in, caring little for the resulting chaos. The entry tickets cost Rs 100 for a car.

It is the peak summer season and tourists not only from adjoining Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, but from other states also throng the hill town. Kasauli is famous for various attractions, including Manki point, its church and the sunset point. But, on weekends, like this Saturday, many tourists enter the cantonment, only to leave without getting down from their car.

A 30-minute traffic jam on the road leading to the sunset point on Saturday was diffused by a joint effort of the stuck tourists who had to move a parked car more towards the railing. An army gypsy and some local veterans were also stuck along with the tourists.

Owner of a hotel in the Kasauli cantonment said while the Cantonment Board failed to streamline the traffic, there were instances when the traffic police pasted challan slips on cars parked on roadsides. “This is a nightmare for tourists who come from far off places,” said the hotel owner.

With a massive footfall, majority of the hotels in and around Kasauli, including those which faced demolition, are having a very good occupancy, especially during the weekends.

The hotels, which faced demolition for unauthorised structures, are taking bookings for the authorised portions and said the response during the weekend continued to be good.

