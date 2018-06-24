Kasauli: Mother of man who shot officer seeks fresh NOC to run her guest house

Narayani Devi at the guest house. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Narayani Devi at the guest house. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Fifty-three days after her son Vijay Singh allegedly shot dead Kasauli Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala during a Supreme Court-ordered demolition drive on May 1, Narayani Guest House owner Narayani Devi on Friday requested Himachal Pradesh Town Planning department to issue fresh no-objection certificate to run the guest house.

Devi submitted a formal application to Assistant Town Planner, Sub Divisional Town Planning Office, located on Mangoti More on Kasauli-Dharampur road.

“The deviations, as observed by the competent authority, in the premises/building of the Narayani Guest House have been demolished by the Department of TCP, in conformity to the orders of the Hon’ble NGT and the Supreme Court and the same is restored to the extent of approved limits. It is, therefore, requested to grant necessary NOC, enabling to restart the activities of the guest house, please,” reads the application by Devi, a copy of which is with The Sunday Express.

On Saturday, at the guest house, Devi told The Sunday Express that she had to look after the children of her son, pay for their school fees, for their transportation to the school, have to pay the electricity bill, arrange for other expenses of the family and give salaries to a few workers that she has retained in anticipation to run the hotel.

Narayani Guest House in Kasauli after the demolition drive. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Narayani Guest House in Kasauli after the demolition drive. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

“Now, I have to look after his children. And now, when the officials have demolished structures, they should allow me to run the guest house in the remaining portion,” said Devi. “All taken together, we need to have nearly Rs 50,000 per month to meet various expenses,” said Devi.

Besides his wife, Vijay has two daughters, studying in first and sixth class, respectively, and a son studying in fourth class at a convent school.

Vijay’s mother said tourists had been approaching the guest house to seek accommodation, but since power and water supplies were cut, the guest house was not functioning. The family lives in one of the floors of the guest house for which Devi said there was one-phase power connection.

An official in Town Planning department said the application seeking fresh NOC would be examined and after a field report, if everything was as per norms, the case would be recommended for restoration of electricity and power connection for the guest house.

As per a certificate of registration issued by Himachal Pradesh Tourism department and placed at the reception area of the guest house, the certificate was valid up to August 23, 2017, for seven double-bed rooms and one family suite.

Devi said, “We had applied to get the certificate of registration renewed, but it was pending.” She said that once given NOC, the guest house would operate with eight rooms, which remained after the demolition.

She alleged that “one LCD, documents like Aadhhar cards of the family members were among the items which were missing after officials got the residential floor of the family in the guest house vacated for demolition.”

Devi said she has met her son Vijay at sub-jail Solan.

About the May 1 incident, she added the Town Planning department “should have been patient that day”. “The officials kept on citing Supreme Court order. But, they should have analysed the reality on the ground. We kept pleading our case and even had deployed men on our own to demolish the top floor structure. All this while, Vijay was very upset and talked about committing suicide. He was saying that as a son he was supposed to take care of her mother, but her mother will take care of his children,” said Devi.

“The officials should have understood what he had been going through,” she said.

ATP Shail Bala was shot dead on the afternoon of May 1 following an altercation between her and Vijay during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court against unauthorised structures in 13 hotels located in Kasauli Planning Area in Himachal Pradesh.

Vijay was arrested from Mathura on May 3, more than 48 hours after he allegedly shot the officer dead. A PWD official injured in the firing also succumbed to the injuries after remaining under treatment at PGI for several days.

