Kasauli: Demolition work in 4 hotels outsourced to private players

The demolition drive in progress at a hotel in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The demolition drive in progress at a hotel in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Himachal Pradesh government has outsourced demolition of structures at the remaining four hotels in Kasauli Planning Area to three private players in order to ensure timely compliance with the Supreme Court order. The court has asked the government to submit a report in the first week of August.

Giving a 15-day deadline to the state government, on April 17, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of illegal constructions at 13 hotels and resorts in Kasauli, saying the life of people cannot be endangered for making money. A Bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed that illegal constructions had put the city in danger.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by owners of several hotels, resorts and guest houses challenging a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to demolish or close down several establishments, which were extended illegally without approval.

During a demolition drive on May 1, Kasauli Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala was shot dead allegedly by Vijay Singh, owner of Narayani Guest House, portions of which were also demolished.

An official of town and country planning department Saturday said that while demolition was complete in other hotels, the unauthorised constructions in four hotels, Pine View, Shivalik, 7 Pines and Bird’s View, remained to be demolished.

“The demolition sites were auctioned to the three private players, which meant that they would have rights to sell the material like bricks, doors, iron and other paraphernalia obtained from the sites. The government will also get a monetary share,” an official added.

A visit to the four hotels on Saturday revealed that the demolition drive was going on in full swing with officials of the town and country planning, forest, revenue and other concerned departments monitoring it.

“We have to submit the compliance report by the first week of August. The hotel owners were earlier given a deadline to raze the illegal structures on their own, but after they failed to do the needful, we have now auctioned the sites and outsourced the work,” said the official.

The hoteliers, however, are complaining that even those structures, which were compoundable as per the norms and could have been regularised by paying penalties and other charges, were being demolished.

“ They are demolishing portions in my hotel which were compoundable as per the HP Town and Country Planning Act. None can go beyond what is laid down in the HP Town and Country Planning Act,” said Bird’s View owner Amardeep Gill, adding that there was “disparity” in allowing compounding of structures in Kasauli as “compared to some other areas in Himachal Pradesh”.

However, a TCP officer said, the hoteliers “should have submitted applications for compounding their structures before the order by the NGT and the Supreme Court.”

“They should have applied for the compounding of structures when applications were invited in 2016,” said the official.

Hoteliers, however, said that they had applied for regularisation of unauthorised structures at that time. “I had given an application at that time and later as well,” said Gill.

The HP Assembly had passed a Retention Policy Bill in August 2016. The HP Town and Country Planning Regularisation Amendment Act 2016, also called Retention Policy, was scrapped by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in December 2017 after it stayed its implementation in April 2017.

