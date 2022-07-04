Kartik Popli’s gunshot wound ‘self-inflicted’, finds initial autopsy report

THE PRELIMINARY autopsy report of Kartik Popli, the son of graft-accused IAS officer Sanjay Popli, suggests that the gunshot wound sustained by him was ‘self inflicted’.

Kartik Popli, a law graduate, was found dead at his house in Sector 11 on June 25 when a Punjab Vigilance Bureau team had brought his father, Sanjay, to the house for making recoveries in the graft case.

As per reports, Kartik had used the 7.65mm licenced pistol of his father to shoot himself. A special panel of doctors constituted in PGI had conducted an autopsy of the body on June 27.

“The initial autopsy report, after taking into consideration several aspects like the size of the wound, presence of gunpowder on the wound as well as the left hand of victim and the direction and trajectory of the bullet, concludes that the bullet wound was self inflicted. Since the beginning, there were ample evidences suggesting Kartik Popli may have died by suicide. We cannot make any comment on the allegations of the victim’s parents at this stage,” a police officer associated with the case said.

Sources in the police said, “The first floor room, in which Kartik had shot himself, was found to be open. However, the family had closed the main door for preventing the police from taking out the body. Policemen had to later break down the main door to take the body out. A forensic mobile team of Chandigarh Police has inspected the scene of crime and found the presence of gunpowder on the left hand of victim.”

On June 25, when Kartik’s body was recovered, the vigilance team had seized nine gold bricks (total weight nine kilograms); 49 gold biscuits (total weight 3.16 kilograms); 12 gold coins (total weight 356 grams); three silver bricks (weighing one kilogram each), 18 silver coins (weight 10 gram each); four Apple iPhones, one Samsung fold mobile phone and two Samsung smart watches, as well as Rs. 3.5 lakh in cash from teh house.

The 7.65mm pistol, which was allegedly used by Kartik, has been sent to CFSL-36 along with an empty shell recovered from the spot, for ballistic examination. Inquest proceedings in the case is underway at Sector 11 police station.