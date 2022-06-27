Kartik Popli death: Kin want police to record his father’s statement

A DAY after the death of Kartik Popli (27), son of graft accused IAS Sanjay Popli, Kartik’s mother and Sanjay’s wife, Sri Popli, through her advocate sought that her husband’s statement be recorded, in connection with the death of their son, on Sunday.

Kartik, a law graduate preparing for judicial services, allegedly died of bullet wounds during a search by the Punjab vigilance team. While the Vigilance alleged that he shot himself and died by suicide, the family alleged that he was killed. Later, the police found a licensed 7.65 mm pistol in the room along with an empty bullet shell. The bullet had reportedly pierced the head and hit one of the walls. The pistol was registered under the name of Sanjay Popli.

Advocate Matvinder Singh, who is also defence counsel for Sanjay Popli, wrote an email to the DGP and SSP, Chandigarh Police on behalf of Sri, who is currently said to be in a state of shock and unable to record her statement before the police.

The email stated, “Sanjay Popli, who was in custody of Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, at the time of the shooting incident on June 25 has been recorded by electronic media channels as saying that Kartik was shot dead in his presence. Said statement is widely available on electronic media/ YouTube. After the said incident Sanjay Popli was sent to judicial custody itself by Duty Magistrate Mohali. At present he is confined in District Jail Ropar. In view of the above mentioned circumstances you are requested to take steps to get the statement of Sanjay Popli recorded at the earliest regarding the shooting of his son Kartik.”

Kartik was rushed to GMSH-16 where doctors declared him dead. Later, Sri alleged before the media that her son Kartik was forcefully taken to the first floor and the Vigilance shot him deliberately. The allegations were refuted by Vigilance officials, who claimed that the team had left the house prior to the death of Kartik Popli. The Vigilance had revealed that over 12 kg gold, 3 kg silver, four iPhones, one SamsungGalaxy Fold phone and two Samsung smartwatches were recovered from the storeroom of Popli’s house at Sector 11. The 12 kg gold includes nine gold bricks (each 1 kg), 49 gold biscuits and 12 gold coins, while three kg silver includes three silver bricks (each 1 kg) and 18 silver coins (each 10 grams).

However, Kartik Popli’s kin on Sunday maintained distance from the media. Advocate Matvinder Singh, told media persons, “I have urged the court to allow Sanjay Popli to attend the last rites of his son. I will shortly move a bail application for him. We have no objection to the postmortem examination of the body of Kartik.”

A police officer said, “The postmortem was not conducted as the documentation process was not completed. Apparently, it will be conducted tomorrow. A special panel of doctors will conduct the postmortem.” A DDR was lodged at Sector 11 police station.