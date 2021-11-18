Punjab AAP MLAs don’t get nod for Gurpurab Kartarpur visit; Kejriwal says ‘not even an enemy should be stopped’

Punjab Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that leaders of his party have not been given clearance to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Friday on the occasion of Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Cheema said that MLAs of his party were to proceed to Kartarpur Friday as part of a delegation led by state president Bhagwant Mann and state co-incharge Raghav Chadha.

“However, we have been informed by the Punjab government that the clearance for our visit has not been received and that we have been asked to apply under regular process,” said Cheema.

He alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and the Congress to keep AAP away from Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations in Kartarpur Sahib. “When every other leader of Congress and BJP have been given permission to visit then why have we been denied. This is because the BJP and Congress feel threatened by the popularity of AAP in run-up to the 2022 polls and are resorting to underhand methods,” he said.

Reacting to the developments, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that it was wrong to prevent anyone from paying obeisance at a Gurdwara on Gurpurab. “Such politics is not good for the country and society. Not even an enemy should be stopped from praying in a Gurdwara on Gurpurab,” he said