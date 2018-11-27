Kartarpur corridor: Three Hindu state Congress leaders come out in Amarinder’s support

After facing flak from various quarters for refusing to be a part of groundbreaking ceremony for Karparpur corridor in Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh got support from three Hindu leaders of Punjab Congress, who hailed his decision.

However, no Sikh leader has come out openly to support Amarinder’s stand. Sikh leaders in the party who spoke to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, said that if Amarinder’s plan was to keep Hindus on his side, it was ill-timed, as he should have realised that the historic importance of both the issue and the event was not the occasion for vote-bank politics.

In three separate statements, PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, Health Minister Brahm Mohindra and Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh lauded Amarinder. Jakhar termed CM’s decision to decline Pakistan’s invitation as a “principled stand’ taken in the best interests of Punjab, and in fact the entire nation. He said Amarinder’s concerns of terror taking over the euphoria prevailing over the Kartarpur corridor were not misplaced.

“As a seasoned political leader with deep acumen, and as a soldier whose loyalty lay staunchly with his people and country, Captain Amarinder realised the message that could go down to the armed forces and the citizens of India from visiting Pakistan at the current juncture,” said Jakhar, describing the Chief Minister as a statesman who could see beyond what was happening in the present.

Jakhar said the Chief Minister rightly fears the fate of the proposed corridor if terror activities continue to spike. He recalled the fate of the other initiatives taken previously to connect the two countries, including the Delhi-Lahore (Sada-e-Sarhad) bus service and the Samjhautra Express train service.

Mohindra hailed the Chief Minister stating he has done well by addressing the concerns of common Punjabis by declining the invite. “By conveying a strong message in unambiguous terms, our Chief Minister has registered with everyone in general and Pakistan in particular that we are not blind to their machinations of disturbing and sabotaging the peace in our country and the state.”

“There can be no doubt about Capt Amarinder’s commitment to the Sikh religion. Particularly for Kartarpur Sahib, his family has generational attachment,” he said.

Mohindra said that while everyone welcomes Pakistan’s response to the Indian government’s move to open Kartarpur corridor, but not everybody is very optimistic about Pakistan’s real intentions. “You can’t kill our innocent countrymen and soldiers at the one hand and

host us to ceremonial functions at the same time”.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh, said, “Amarinder is as true a Sikh as he is a nationalist and he has taken the right decision by declining the invite and respecting the sacrifice and memory of all those who have fought Pakistan sponsored terror and Pakistani army on the borders.”