Lack of clarity on rejection of applications to travel via Kartarpur Corridor leaves pilgrims confused

The Batra family from Maharashtra had planned to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in December 2022. Much to their dismay, they learnt that the applications of Sunita Batra, 55, the head of the family, and her daughter-in-law Sarabjit Kaur were rejected. Though the application submitted by Sunita’s son was accepted, he had to cancel the trip as his mother and wife could not go.

To travel via the international corridor to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, which is less than 5 km from Dera Baba Nanak town on the Indian side, one needs to submit an application on the website of the Union Home Ministry. In many cases, however, families had to cancel their visit as the applications of some members, including children and senior citizens, were rejected. Intimation regarding such rejection comes just a few days, sometimes even a few hours, before the date of visit.

In January 2022, the applications of Prabhnoor Singh, 11, and his grandmother Amarjeet Kaur, 72, were rejected after which the rest of their family had to cancel the trip. In December 2022, their applications were accepted and the family was able to visit the gurdwara. “We don’t know on what basis the applications were rejected in January because the same applicants were allowed in December,” said Charanjit Singh Bheen, father of Prabhnoor Singh.

The application of Sikh writer and former IAS officer Gurtej Singh and his wife were also rejected in October 2022.

Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Gurvinder Singh Sidhu was a state guest and part of the first jatha, led by then Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib via the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur on November 9, 2019. The jatha was welcomed by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Interestingly, Gurvinder Sidhu has since applied three times to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib with his family, but all his applications have been rejected. He has written a letter to Prime Minister Narender Modi and the Minority Commission after the latest rejection and is awaiting a reply.

He wrote, “In March 2022, my minor son was also denied permission along with my wife. Now they have both been granted permission, but I have been denied permission again. How can my minor son and wife travel 250 km to Kartarpur corridor when the head of the family is denied permission?”

“My father-in-law and mother-in-law are senior citizens and NRIs. Their family, along with their minor grandson, was also denied permission on December 21, 2022 without assigning any reason. There are other instances where the parents are denied permission and minor children are granted permission,” reads the letter. Gurvinder’s third request was denied in January 2023.

“More than the rejection, the issue is the lack of information about why one is rejected. The government can at least tell why someone was not allowed to use the Kartarpur Corridor. I am a lawyer. If this can happen to me then we can understand what is happening with common devotees,” said Gurvinder.

Data on rejections denied under RTI

Meanwhile, replying to an RTI query, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Union Home Ministry refused to give information on how many applications to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib have been rejected and why. RTI activist Harmilap Grewal had sought details from the MEA as to how many people had applied yearly for immigration for pilgrimage to Kartarpur till December 31, 2022, and how many had been rejected yearly.

He also sought to know the number of those rejected under each rejection till December 31, 2022. The MEA, however, transferred the RTI query to the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which denied permission to share details.

“It is mentioned that sought information pertains to Intelligence Bureau (IB)/Bureau of Immigration. However, as per Chapter VI, Section 24 (1) and Second Schedule of the RTI Act 2005, IB is exempted from providing any information/details on the subject,” the RTI reply said.

No. of people allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Year | Passenger movement via corridor (Union govt data)

2019-20 62,786

2020-21 Pilgrim movement suspended due to Covid-19

2021-22 31,869

2022-23 50,584

Allegations raised by pilgrims

*Large number of applications to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib rejected. No reason specified for rejection.

*No clarity on the Union Home Ministry website about the number of visits allowed to a visitor per year.

*No time specified on the website as to when a person can file a fresh application after rejection.

*In the application, the column for travel history of a visitor to Pakistan is only available for the last ten years. If a person visited Pakistan 11 years ago, there is no clarity on how to proceed.

*Application of family head is often rejected which discourages other family members from proceeding with the visit.

*Applications of children are also rejected without assigning any reason.