Kartarpur corridor: Politics dominates event, rivals try to run each other down

Politics marred the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, intruding into the function several times during the day.

Senior politicians from across party lines present on the stage did not want leave any opportunity to claim credit and ran down their rivals in their respective addresses. From 1984 riots to Punjab’s drug menace, both SAD and Congress leaders used the stage for the historic occasion to target each other. Differences within the Congress also came to the fore throughout the ceremony.

Politics overshadowed the ceremony from the start of the day. Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had earlier announced that he would attend the ceremony, arrived on a chartered flight from Madhya Pradesh where he has been campaigning, went to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak and paid obeisance. He then went to the border, viewed the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars installed there, performed prayers and flew back to Madhya Pradesh.

Barely an hour before the ceremony was to begin, Punjab’s Cabinet minister and Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned why the names of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal were on the plaque.

In protest, he covered Amarinder Singh’s name, his own name and Vijay Inder Singla’s names with black tape. “My name should not be there on the stone with Badals’ name. They never visited Dera Baba Nanak for opening of the corridor when they were in power,” Randhawa said. Subsequently, he covered Jakhar’s name too. “It is not a political function. It is a government function and Badals names should not have been there”, Randhawa told mediapersons later. The plaque, eventually, had to be removed from near the stage.

Later, the foundation stone laying ceremony was held digitally and shown on a LED screen installed behind the stage.

Earlier during the day, Shiromani Akali Dal Badal president Sukhbir Badal organised a religious gathering at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak and performed Ardaas (prayers). Former Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia and various other top SAD leaders were present at the prayers. From there, SAD workers took out a procession and reached the venue of the foundation ceremony at Mann village.

As Harsimrat began her address, Sukhbir too reached the venue and joined dignitaries on stage. Sukhbir’s presence on stage infuriated Sukhjinder Randhawa. He had already spoken, thanking the Indian and Pakistan governments for agreeing to open the corridor, and he left the stage in a huff, only to return after some time.

Harsimrat raked up 1984 riots in her address inviting strong hooting from the crowd. “Modi government has made possible the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor. It was Modi government that made SIT and it has led to first conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riots,” said Harsimrat.

Harsimrat and Sukhbir’s presence on stage also angered Sant Samaj leaders led by Sarabjot Singh Bedi who too got off the special stage that was set up for them, next to the main stage where other dignitaries were sitting.

Later, talking to the media and referring to Badals, Bedi said, “Those who were responsible for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, we cannot share stage with them. They also did not take adequate action against the perpetrators of desecration when they were in government.”

Congress too did not leave any opportunity to respond to Harsimrat Badal’s comments. Congress MP and party’s state president Sunil Jakhar, during his vote of thanks, also raked up drugs issue. Without naming Badals but apparently responding to Harsimrat’s remarks, Jakhar said, “There were people who shed crocodile tears on 1984 riots. Sikhs have pain for 1984 and it should be healed. But some people are used to shed crocodile tears on 1984 riots. These are the crocodiles who pushed Punjab into drugs, backstabbed the community. Such crocodiles will not be visible in Punjab in the coming days as Capt Amarinder Singh will teach them a lesson”.

Reacting to Jakhar’s remarks, SAD leader Bikram Majithia and his supporters got up and started shouting slogans against Congress and Jakhar. Pandemonium prevailed towards the concluding moments of the ceremony and Jakhar had to conclude his address mid-way.

After the ceremony got over, Amarinder Singh too termed Sidhu’s decision of accepting Pakistan’s invitation for attending groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on November 28th as Sidhu’s “way of thinking”.

Talking to the media, Amarinder Singh said, “It is his way of thinking, but as an Army man, I cannot tolerate the killing of innocent Indians.”

Amarinder also mentioned that “even today an Indian Armyman was killed by Pakistani snipers. I cannot go to the neighbouring country in these circumstances”.

On Union government’s decision to send its ministers for the ceremony in Pakistan, Amarinder said: “It was for them to do as they deem fit, but personally I feel, they should have been more sensitive to the feelings of Indian soldiers and citizens. The Centre cannot shut its eyes to what is happening in India as a result of Pakistan’s policy and support to terrorist groups”.