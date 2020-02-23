Kartarpur corridor: Oppn slams DGP’s remarks, demands action from Capt

In The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme on Friday, Gupta had said “Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as a trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED”. (File photo) In The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme on Friday, Gupta had said “Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as a trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED”. (File photo)

The opposition parties on Saturday condemned Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta’s statement on the Kartarpur corridor and sought clarification from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh within 24 hours.

The SAD said if the clarification was not issued, the party will stall proceedings of the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha on February 24.

In The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme on Friday, Gupta had said “Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as a trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED”.

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “I condemn the statement in the strongest possible words. I do not think it is the statement given by the Punjab DGP. I see this coming from the Congress headquarters because this DGP was handpicked by overlooking several senior officers.”

Majithia also dubbed the statement a “deep-rooted conspiracy” of the Congress to paint every Sikh pilgrim a “terrorist”.

The AAP’s Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, “AAP demands that the Chief Minister should immediately dismiss the DGP and book him for causing unrest among the people of Punjab and dividing the communities.”

The LoP alleged that the DGP was acting as a ‘mouthpiece’ of the RSS and BJP and speaking their language.

Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan accused the DGP of spreading hatred and ill-will. “It is highly unfortunate that the DGP was indulging in a political gambit out to derail the peace and amity of the country by issuing such uncouth statements,” Sandhwan said.

Punjabi Ekta Party president Sukhpal Khaira came out of hibernation and said that the CM and DGP were following the policies of the BJP by making such statements. “This DGP has taken law into his own hands by making allegations against the innocent Sikh pilgrims. The CM must dismiss him immediately and book him unless he too is hand in glove with BJP,” said Khaira.

Taksali vice-president Bir Devinder Singh termed Gupta’s remarks as “an atrocious assault” on the dignity of the Sikh community as a whole. “It is thoroughly outrageous that the fake and imaginary antecedents of uncertain propositions were used by him with a definite design to construct a narrative to vilify the minority Sikh community. In a way he tried to build strong arguments as a ‘pilot design’ to eventually shut the Kartarpur Sahib corridor,” he said.

SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal too condemned the DGP’s statement and said the corridor gave a message of peace.

“With the DGP’s statement, sentiments of Sikhs have been hurt. So far, 50,000 devotees have offered prayers at the Kartarpur gurdwara and no such instance like what the DGP has said has come to the fore yet,” said Longowal in a statement.

