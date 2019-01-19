Kartarpur corridor: NHAI submits file detailing land requirement

Moving a step further in bringing to reality the Kartarpur corridor, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted a file with the office of Sub Divisonal Magistrate (SDM), Dera Baba Nanak, Friday detailing the land that needs to be acquired for the project that has great reloigious value for Sikh community.

“We have submitted the file with the office of SDM. Dera Baba Nanak. today. Once the SDM clears the file, things will move forward. We can’t disclose at this moment how much land is required for the project,” am NHAI official said.

Union minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadakari, while attending ground breaking ceremony in Dera Baba Nanak on November 26 last year, had announced that part of Kartarpur corridor in Indian territory will be constructed within four months.

The corridor will allow Sikh devotees to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, 4.5 kilometers inside Pakistan. The Gurdwara is believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

No blue print of the corridor has been released by the Indian Government yet. The work on acquiring the land for corridor too hasn’t started. It will take 21 days to invite the objections from the land owners after imposition of section 3 (a) of Land Acquisition act before formal land acquisition process starts. Dera Baba Nanak SDM Ashok Kumar Sharma confirmed having received the file. “We will cross check the file submitted by NHAI. It will not take long to clear the file and impose section 3(a) for land acquisition. Then advertisements will be issued in newspapers by the NHAI about the land needed for the corridor and objections will be invited. We need to give 21 days to land owners to raise their objections,” the SDM said.

The corridor will start from Dera Baba Nanak-Kalanaur road near Mann village and merge with the existing road between Dera Baba Nanak and International border touching at a point where a binocular is placed for pilgrims to take a look at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Farming land of three villages – Jaurian, Chandu Nangal and Pakhoke Dera Baba Nanak – will be acquired for the corridor.

Pakistan has already started constructing its part of the corridor. The Sikh community wants corridor to be ready before 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev falling in November 2019.

Stop ‘cheap politics’ over Kartarpur, AAP urges Cong, SAD

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday appealed to all political parties to stop the “cheap politics” being done over the Kartapur corridor and slammed Union Minister Vijay Sampla’s statement regarding making passport compulsory for visiting the Sikh religious site in Pakistan. In a statement issued here, party legislator and spokesperson Kultar Singh Sandhwan accused the SAD-BJP alliance and the ruling Congress party of playing politics over the issues surrounding the “Panth, Punjab and Punjabiat” for “cheap political ends”. He said the process of having ‘darshan’ at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev, be kept simple and hassle-free.

He accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Badal of playing politics over the Kartarpur corridor to earn political brownie points. “Ever since the groundbreaking ceremony took place, there has been a fierce slug fest between both the parties to take credit for the historic corridor becoming a reality,” he said.

He added that sometimes Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had played a significant role in the process of making the corridor a reality, becomes the target of both parties.