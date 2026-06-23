Uttarakhand transfers probe into Karnaprayag clash involving Sikh pilgrims

The probe into two cases linked to a clash between Sikh pilgrims and locals in Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag has been transferred from Chamoli to Haridwar district.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJun 23, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Uttarakhand Sikh delegation clashAn Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) delegation travelled to Uttarakhand on June 21, met DGP Deepak Seth and local community members, and sought an independent probe into the June 16 incident.
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Days after several Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from the Hemkund Sahib shrine in Uttarakhand were arrested for allegedly attacking residents with weapons in the Karnaprayag market area, the state government said on Monday that it has transferred the investigation in two cases from Chamoli to Haridwar district “to ensure an impartial inquiry”.

In a post on X on Monday evening, the Uttarakhand government stated that the probe into the case registered against the Sikh devotees at Karnaprayag police station on June 16 and the June 20 First Information Report (FIR) filed by the father of an injured Sikh pilgrim against locals will now be overseen by Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar in Haridwar.

The cases were filed over an incident that occurred on June 16, following a verbal altercation between some Nihang Sikhs and local traders in the Karnaprayag market over parking. The dispute escalated when four pilgrims allegedly attacked a local and other residents who intervened, using weapons. Four people were injured in the incident. Initially, the police had only taken action against the Sikh pilgrims.

Officials said the decision to transfer the probe followed recommendations from Rajeev Swaroop, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, to guarantee a fair, transparent, and independent investigation. “The Uttarakhand Police fully respects the religious sentiments of all communities and is committed to impartial, transparent, and just action in accordance with the law in every case,” Swaroop said, adding that the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is a “sacred pilgrimage” whose safety and orderly conduct were a top priority for the police.

Also Read | Standoff at Uttarakhand gurdwara after Nihang group storms in, occupies rooftop

Report on Sikh bodies’ complaint in 2 weeks

Deputy Inspector General Yashwant Singh has been tasked to investigate complaints by several Sikh organisations alleging inappropriate conduct by local police during the incident. He has been asked to submit a report within two weeks.

The Uttarakhand administration had earlier sought a status report from senior officials and emphasised that the matter should not be framed as a communal dispute.

The development comes days after an Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) delegation—including Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Tarsem Singh, the father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh—travelled to Uttarakhand on June 21 and met Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepak Seth.

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Leader Rashpal Singh Sosan, who was part of the delegation, welcomed the decision to transfer the probe and said police assurances that an FIR would be registered were encouraging. “It’s a welcome step. We hope that action will be taken against those who attacked Sikh devotees,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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