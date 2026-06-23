Uttarakhand transfers probe into Karnaprayag clash involving Sikh pilgrims

An Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) delegation travelled to Uttarakhand on June 21, met DGP Deepak Seth and local community members, and sought an independent probe into the June 16 incident.

Days after several Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from the Hemkund Sahib shrine in Uttarakhand were arrested for allegedly attacking residents with weapons in the Karnaprayag market area, the state government said on Monday that it has transferred the investigation in two cases from Chamoli to Haridwar district “to ensure an impartial inquiry”.

In a post on X on Monday evening, the Uttarakhand government stated that the probe into the case registered against the Sikh devotees at Karnaprayag police station on June 16 and the June 20 First Information Report (FIR) filed by the father of an injured Sikh pilgrim against locals will now be overseen by Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar in Haridwar.