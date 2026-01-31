Karnal student slapped: HHRC orders probe

The Haryana Human Rights Commission ordered a probe into allegations that a Class 7 student in a Karnal private school was repeatedly slapped by a teacher. (File photo)

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the district education officer of Karnal to conduct an inquiry over reports that a Class 7 student of a private school was allegedly slapped repeatedly by a teacher in front of other students for a minor mistake.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the commission noted that such acts have a lasting adverse impact on the psychological well-being and dignity of children.

It also directed the school’s principal to submit a detailed report explaining the sequence of events, action taken or proposed against the teacher, and safeguards adopted to prevent recurrence of such an incident.