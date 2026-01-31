Karnal student slapped: HHRC orders probe

Taking cognisance of the incident, the commission noted that such acts have a lasting adverse impact on the psychological well-being and dignity of children.

By: Express News Service
3 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Haryana Human Rights CommissionThe Haryana Human Rights Commission ordered a probe into allegations that a Class 7 student in a Karnal private school was repeatedly slapped by a teacher. (File photo)
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the district education officer of Karnal to conduct an inquiry over reports that a Class 7 student of a private school was allegedly slapped repeatedly by a teacher in front of other students for a minor mistake.

It also directed the school’s principal to submit a detailed report explaining the sequence of events, action taken or proposed against the teacher, and safeguards adopted to prevent recurrence of such an incident.

Terming the incident a serious violation of the fundamental and statutory rights of a child, the rights panel’s chairperson, Justice Lalit Batra (retired), stressed that schools are legally and morally bound to provide a safe, dignified and child-friendly environment.

He said discipline can never be enforced through fear, violence, or humiliation, and that any deviation from this principle will invite strict action under the law.

According to the complaint, the student was allegedly slapped repeatedly by the teacher in the presence of other students for a minor mistake, causing severe mental trauma, fear, humiliation and a sense of insecurity.

Justice Batra (retd), in his detailed order, observed that the alleged conduct amounts to a gross violation of Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as well as Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which strictly prohibit all forms of corporal punishment, mental harassment and humiliation of children.

In the order, the commission emphasised that the responsibility of nurturing a child lies not only with parents but also with school authorities.

“Positive parenting and child-centred disciplinary practices focus on guidance, empathy, and non-violent correction rather than fear and humiliation. Such practices are essential for a safe and supportive learning environment.

“The present incident reflects a serious failure in adopting these principles, resulting in a clear violation of the child’s dignity, mental health and fundamental rights,” it stated.

The commission directed the district education officer of Karnal to conduct a time-bound inquiry, in coordination with the district elementary education officer, “into the functioning of the school”, with specific reference to compliance with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, particularly Section 17, which strictly prohibits corporal punishment and mental harassment of children.

All authorities concerned, including the deputy commissioner of Karnal, superintendent of police, district education officer, district elementary education officer, and the school principal, have been directed to submit their reports at least one week prior to the next date of hearing scheduled for March 18.

