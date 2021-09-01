Haryana transfers Karnal SDM who ordered cops to beat up protesters

The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha, who was recently caught on camera instructing policemen to beat up protestors and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”.

In transfer orders of 20 IAS officers issued late in the evening, the 2018 batch IAS officer was transferred out of Karnal and posted as the additional secretary to the government of Haryana in the Citizen Resources Information Department (CMID).

In a video clip which was captured during the farmers’ protest in Haryana on Saturday, Sinha was heard instructing a group of policemen: “Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)…We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep…Mere paas ek bhi banda nikal ke nahi aana chahiye. Agar aaye toh sar foota hua hona chahiye uska. Clear hai aapko (No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear).”

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan had Tuesday sought a detailed report from Karnal’s Deputy Commissioner N K Yadav about the entire incident that took place in Karnal at Bastara toll plaza on August 28.

Vardhan had also asked Yadav to seek comments from Ayush Sinha about his objectionable remarks and include it in his report.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while reacting to Sinha’s controversial instructions, had later said, “Although the officer’s choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check.”

The state government has been facing immense criticism due to Sinha’s comments that went viral.

Earlier, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said that the government would certainly take action against him. Chautala had said: “I am pained from yesterday’s incident, the way statements that don’t meet ethical standards of an IAS officer were given by an IAS officer. Action will be initiated against him…”

Although no reason was given for Sinha’s transfer out of Karnal, government sources said that it was a fallout of the Karnal incident.