Karnal lathicharge: Haryana notifies probe panel, report to be submitted by Oct 25

The Haryana government has finally notified the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Som Nath Aggarwal (retd) and also its terms of reference to probe the sequence of events that led to the police lathicharge at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on August 28. The panel will be submitting its findings by October 25.

“Serious issues concerning public importance relating to events leading to the incidents at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on August 28, 2021 and alleged illegalities therein have come to the notice of the Government of Haryana and whereas, the state government is of the considered opinion that it is necessary to appoint a Commission of Inquiry for the purpose of making an inquiry into the definite matter of public importance viz. events leading to the incidents at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal and all other matters incidental thereto or connected therewith,” the notification read.

As per the notified terms of reference, the Commission of Inquiry will give its recommendation and findings on – the circumstances leading up to and including the action by the police at Karnal on August 28, 2021 and the use of force against the demonstrators; persons responsible for said situation; role of Shri Ayush Sinha, IAS, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Karnal, in the action by the police on August 28.

On September 10, state government’s representative senior IAS officer Devender Singh had managed to pacify the agitated farmer unions and protestors who were camping outside Karnal’s mini-secretariat demanding stern action against the then Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha for his objectionable “break the heads” remark. Acting on behalf of the state government, Singh had held multiple sessions of meetings with the farmer union leaders and accepted their demands.

On behalf of the government, Singh had also announced that the government will get a thorough probe conducted regarding the August 28 police lathicharge incident and also probe the role of Ayush Sinha in the entire episode.

While the Commission of Inquiry now stands notified, officer Ayush Sinha has already proceeded on leave. He will continue to be on leave till the inquiry is concluded by the Commission.