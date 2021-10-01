Karnal: BJP leaders taken away in police vehicles after protesting farmers break barricades, reach party event venue

SENIOR BJP leaders had to be whisked away in police vehicles on Thursday after a large group of farmers broke through barricades and reached the venue of an event being held by the party in Indri of Karnal. The farmers proceeded to hold a five-hour protest at the site which concluded only after the BJP function wrapped up amid heavy police deployment.

Visuals of the event circulating on social media showed BJP leader, and former Haryana minister Karan Dev Kamboj, boarding a police vehicle to leave the venue, even as the farmers were seen raising slogans against the BJP leaders. Haryana BJP general secretary Pawan Saini, who had also gone to address the event, told The Indian Express that the local administration had urged the party leaders to travel by police vehicles from the venue citing security reasons. Saini also said as many as 600 party workers had gone to attend the “Tridev Sammelan”, an orientation workshop to strengthen the party network at booth level. Apart from Kamboj and Saini, BJP MLA from Indri, Ram Kumar Kashyap, also attended the event.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Karnal leader, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, claimed that the BJP was forced to cancel its event in neighbouring Jundla village a day earlier following the farmers’ opposition. Saini, however, dismissed Jagdeep’s claims, while adding that the party will organise such workshops in all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Sources said that the farmers had started gathering near the venue of the event around 9:30 am on Thursday. Jagdeep said: “To halt the movement of farmers, the police had installed barricades nearly 400 metres away from the event venue. We had urged the administration to allow the farmers to move to stage a protest in front of the venue peacefully. When the administration did not allow further movement, the farmers removed police barricades and marched on. None of the protesters tried entering the venue of the BJP event.”

He further said: “As part of the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws, which are anti-farmer and anti-poor, the farmers have announced the social boycott of the leaders of BJP and JJP. We will stage protests whenever they hold political activities during our agitation. We will also boycott those who will become their partner in holding such events. Today, the agitator farmers decided that we will not hold any functions at the marriage hall, which the BJP had booked as the venue for their event.”

BJP’s Pawan Saini, however, insisted that the andolanjeevis were not farmers. “They have created anarchy in the entire state. This is goondagardi. Who are they to stop our programmes? The Opposition is doing politics in the name of farmers. The government is exercising restrain. There is no logic of this agitation when the Supreme Court has already stayed implementation of the three laws. We successfully completed our programme today and the same will continue in the future too.”

Some days ago, Karnal had witnessed a massive protest against the lathicharge on agitating farmers who were protesting a BJP event there. The government had ordered a judicial inquiry to probe the lathicharge after the farmers had started an indefinite gherao of Karnal’s Mini Secretariat.