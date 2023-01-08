scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Kargil survivor Major DP Singh inaugurates PGI's new session

Major DP Singh (wearing turban) at the inaugural ceremony at PGIMER. (Express Photo)

Major DP Singh (wearing turban) at the inaugural ceremony at PGIMER. (Express Photo)
“If you wish to give up anything, give up ‘giving up’,” said Major DP Singh, a Kargil war survivor and India’s first blade-runner who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Saturday.

During the event, Major Singh narrated his journey from being declared dead in an Army hospital in July, 1999, during the Kargil war to 14 years later, returning as India’s first blade-runner, showing the world how the invincible spirit can make a handicap into a handy-capable person.

Speaking about the struggles he has undergone, Major Singh said, “Losing a part of the body does not lead to disability. Losing the will to fight our odds, does. Celebrate odds and be the winner.

That’s the message I wish to give everyone and that’s the reason, I run every day,” he said.
Motivating the newly inducted doctors, Major Singh delved deep into the essential qualities of being successful. He said, “Always remember three important letters ‘ASK’ to be successful in life, which stands for attitude, skill, and knowledge.

He added that attitude is the most important aspect in life and that if one focuses on their goals with the right attitude, the other two factors will automatically fall into its place.

Earlier, Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGI, while welcoming the chief guest, recounted his deeds of valour. Dr Lal also stated that in the last 59 years, the institute witnessed a spectacular expansion from 230 beds to over 2,200 beds by setting high ideals of medical professionalism in mitigating the pain and sufferings of those ailing and becoming the last port of call for patients with many serious and chronic illnesses, thereby, proving worthy of being a “institute of national reckoning”.

Prof R Sehgal, Dean (Academic) conducted the pinning-up ceremony of resident doctors who had joined the institute in July 2022 and January 2023 sessions.

