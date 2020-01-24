Chandigarh: Karaoke system to be installed at rarely used pedestrian subway for Rs 7 lakh

The under pass between Sector 17 and Rose Garden in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The under pass between Sector 17 and Rose Garden in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The UT administration has decided install to a karaoke music system worth lakhs at the subway connecting Sector 16 Rose Garden to Sector 17.

The engineering wing has floated a tender to install this system worth Rs 7.70 lakhs at the pedestrian underpass — construction of which is already criticised by many as a colossal waste of money because of it is rarely being used.

As per Detailed Notice Inviting Tender (DNIT) documents accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, officers have specified that speakers have to be the high end ones—either that of the Bose company, Workpro or JBL.

Sources in the engineering wing said that one of the dignitaries at the inauguration of the pedestrian subway this month wanted a karaoke system to be installed here.

When asked as to who will perform at the subway for which this karaoke is being installed, Executive Engineer, Electrical Division, Rakesh Chauhan said, “ Anyone who wishes to sing or feels can sing well can perform. This system will be near the steps of the underpass down the ramp facing the plaza so that people can see the performers.”

When the executive engineer was asked whose idea it was, he said, “Only the chief engineer (Mukesh Anand) can tell whose idea it was.”

Urban planners had already termed the construction of this underpass a waste of money as they had found that people are not using it. A study by the architect body had suggested that not many people were to use the underpass even then the administration went ahead to construct it at a cost of Rs 9 crore. Such was the construction that during rains, there were plaints of water seeping through.

As per the DNIT, it was said, two all-weather, two-way coaxial loudspeakers worth Rs 1.80 lakh will be installed at the underpass. These should be of JBL, Martin Audio or D&B Audiotechnik.

Then two handheld cordless mic should be one Shure, AKG or Sennheiser brands and will cost Rs 1.10 lakh . One custom brand Bluetooth device has to be there which will cost Rs 48,480.

Further, they propose to install one amplifier amounting to Rs 1,12,800 and it has to be either of Crown, Martin Audio or D&B audio technik and 12 wall mount speakers worth Rs 1.11 lakh. These should be either of JBL, Martin Audio or D &B audio technik.

One Speaker clamp of Rs 40,000 and four other garden speakers of Rs 60,800 will be installed.

The 70m-long and 12m-wide underpass which was part of the Sector-17 rejuvenation plan was inaugurated just a fortnight back.

