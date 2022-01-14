Son of Kargil martyr to showcase collection of 50 paintings in Chandigarh this weekend

Karan Bajwa, a young painter who follows the art form called PortIllustraitism, is all set to exhibit his collection of 50 paintings at Punjab Kala Bhawan on January 15 and 16. The exhibition titled ‘Black Vibgyor’ is the first public display of his art.

The son of Kargil martyr Major B S Bajwa, Karan says he was first inspired to pick up the paintbrush when he took a critical look at his father’s portrait and didn’t quite like it.

“I didn’t feel the painter had done justice to my father, so I painted one myself,” said Karan.

His paintings, he says, talk about the deepest human emotions. “It is generally difficult at the start. The first line that you draw is the most difficult, but it gets easier as I keep drawing. Things keep coming to me,” he said.

Karan Bajwa says his paintings talk about the deepest human emotions

His mother Rajwinder Bajwa, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes, said it is a proud moment for her. “I knew my boy had done complete justice to his father’s portrait after he made it despite being so young.”

She added, “I believe in letting your children do whatever they want because that lets them be happy and brings out the best in them.”

Karan Bajwa has traveled to about 19 countries and most of Europe to gain proficiency in art.

Col P S Bajwa, Karan’s uncle, said he was always a stellar student. “He came to me after passing his degree in architecture and told me he wanted one year to follow his passion. He hasn’t disappointed us.”

On the title ‘Black Vibgyor’, Karan said he thinks of it as a mother-child relationship. “I have painted the mother black, and the child in rainbow colours. The colour black lets every other colour stand out, just like a mother,” he said.

Karan said he hasn’t titled any of his paintings and has left it to the imagination of the viewers. “Titles are very subjective in nature and I would like the person standing in front of them to name them,” said Karan.

Addressing the funding woes of Indian artists, Karan said he will fund his paintings with his own money. “I will use the money I earn from architecture to fund my paintings,” he said.

His paintings are priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 300,000.