Re 11.80 lakh for a ticket: Fan frenzy runs high for pop sensation Karan Aujla’s concert

Tickets for the concert are being sold through online event-booking platforms, where fans can reserve their seats in advance through mobile apps or websites. (File Photo)

Fan frenzy is running high for Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s live music concert ‘P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026’ in Mohali, and it can be gauged from the prices of tickets. ranging from Rs 1,499 to Rs 11.80 Lakh for a seat at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Phase 9 on Saturday. Also, the administration has thrown a thick security blanket, anticipating a massive crowd at the venue.

Tickets for the live concert are being sold through online event-booking platforms, where fans can reserve their seats in advance through mobile apps or websites. The ticket pricing varies across categories. General or standing tickets are priced at around Rs 6,000, while fan-pit or premium zone tickets range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. Premium lounge and special seating options start above Rs 30,000, with some exclusive tickets going up to Rs 3.99 lakh.