Re 11.80 lakh for a ticket: Fan frenzy runs high for pop sensation Karan Aujla’s concert

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Fan frenzy is running high for Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s live music concert ‘P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026’ in Mohali, and it can be gauged from the prices of tickets. ranging from Rs 1,499 to Rs 11.80 Lakh for a seat at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Phase 9 on Saturday. Also, the administration has thrown a thick security blanket, anticipating a massive crowd at the venue.
Tickets for the live concert are being sold through online event-booking platforms, where fans can reserve their seats in advance through mobile apps or websites. The ticket pricing varies across categories. General or standing tickets are priced at around Rs 6,000, while fan-pit or premium zone tickets range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. Premium lounge and special seating options start above Rs 30,000, with some exclusive tickets going up to Rs 3.99 lakh.
Apart from these, special VVIP lounge packages are also available. CRYSTAL category ticket is priced at Rs 11,80,000, offering “unlimited beers, energy drinks, mixers, dedicated entry and exit, and dedicated car parking.” The RUBY category costs Rs 7,08,000 and includes “mixers, dedicated entry & exit, and dedicated car parking.” The DIAMOND package is priced at Rs 4,72,000 and comes with “dedicated entry and exit and dedicated car parking.” Meanwhile, the PLATINUM category, priced at Rs 2,36,000, offers “unlimited mixers and dedicated entry & exit.”
SP (Headquarters) Mohit Aggarwal said, “Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed at the venue. Thorough security checks will be carried out at all entry gates. Special traffic police nakas are also being planned, with designated parking zones and routes to ensure smooth movement around the stadium.”
“A multi-layer security system will be implemented to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience,” he added.
The live concert is expected to run for about two to two-and-a-half hours, during which Aujla will perform several of his chart-topping hits. A massive LED stage setup, advanced lighting effects, and a live band will add to the spectacle.
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