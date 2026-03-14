Karan Aujla Mohali concert: Heading to PCA stadium? Check out the 10 new parking spots

Mohali Police have declared roads around PCA Stadium ‘no-vehicle zones’ for Karan Aujla’s concert today, deploying 32 checkpoints and 10 parking spots to manage the massive crowds (Instagram/karanaujla)

The Mohali police on Saturday announced special traffic arrangements in view of Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s live concert, ‘P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026’, at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium. Anticipating a large turnout, authorities said several roads near the stadium will remain closed to public vehicles, with traffic diverted through alternate routes.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Navneet Singh Mahal said that certain roads surrounding the PCA Stadium have been declared ‘no-vehicle zones’. Only emergency services and authorised vehicles will be allowed entry into these areas during the event, he added.

To regulate traffic movement and assist commuters, the police will deploy 32 checkpoints (N1 to N32) at key locations around the venue. Officials said these checkpoints will help manage traffic flow and guide motorists toward designated routes.