Karan Aujla Mohali concert: Heading to PCA stadium? Check out the 10 new parking spots

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The Mohali police on Saturday announced special traffic arrangements in view of Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s live concert, ‘P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026’, at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium. Anticipating a large turnout, authorities said several roads near the stadium will remain closed to public vehicles, with traffic diverted through alternate routes.
Mohali Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Navneet Singh Mahal said that certain roads surrounding the PCA Stadium have been declared ‘no-vehicle zones’. Only emergency services and authorised vehicles will be allowed entry into these areas during the event, he added.
To regulate traffic movement and assist commuters, the police will deploy 32 checkpoints (N1 to N32) at key locations around the venue. Officials said these checkpoints will help manage traffic flow and guide motorists toward designated routes.
As part of the diversion plan, traffic coming from Phase-10, Sector-65 and Mohali Railway Station Road will be redirected through alternative routes to reduce congestion near the stadium area.
For the convenience of concertgoers, 10 designated parking areas (P1 to P10) have been earmarked near the venue. Traffic police have advised visitors to park their vehicles strictly in the parking areas mentioned on their tickets and proceed toward the stadium through the designated pathways.
In addition, special VIP routes have been reserved for movement from the Chandigarh side and the CP-67 Mall side, where entry of public vehicles will not be permitted.
The police have also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel near the stadium during the event, follow traffic police instructions, and plan their journeys in advance to prevent inconvenience.
Key traffic information
* Several roads around PCA Stadium declared ‘no-vehicle zones’
* 32 police checkpoints (N1–N32) to regulate traffic
* 10 designated parking areas (P1–P10) for visitors
* Traffic from Phase-10, Sector-65 and Mohali Railway Station Road to be diverted
* VIP routes reserved from Chandigarh side and CP-67 Mall side
* Only emergency and authorised vehicles allowed near stadium.
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