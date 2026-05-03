Gurdaspur’s BITS Pilani graduate is Canada’s first bearded Sikh marine engineer

Karambir Singh Kang's appointment follows nearly four years of sustained advocacy by the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) and the BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union (Image generated using AI).

In a significant milestone for religious accommodation in Canada’s maritime sector, Karambir Singh Kang from Kang village in Dhariwal tehsil of Gurdaspur, Punjab, has become the first Sikh marine engineer to serve with a full beard at BC Ferries, the province of British Columbia’s primary ferry operator. This was announced on April 30. The appointment follows nearly four years of sustained advocacy by the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) and the BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union.

Kang, a 2nd Class Transport Canada-certified Marine Engineer (Class 2 CoC Motor), Red Seal Millwright, and PMP-certified professional, had repeatedly reached the final stages of hiring at BC Ferries but was turned away due to the company’s earlier clean-shaven policy, which was linked to self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) requirements for safety roles. “I had the required Marine Engineering credentials and consistently reached the final stages of hiring, but each time I was told I would need to be clean-shaven. Because of my faith, that was not an option. This is a proud moment. It shows that change is possible, but there is still work to be done to ensure full and equal access for everyone,” Kang said in a statement.