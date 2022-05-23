Kapurthala SSB scam: AFT refuses to quash Lt Col’s suspension

The CBI investigation into the recruitment scam of officer cadets at Services Selection Board (SSB) is in progress and several Army officers who were prima facie found to be involved in the scam continue to remain under suspension from service. In a recent order, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has refused to interfere with the suspension of a Lt Colonel of the Army Air Defence Corps (AAD) who is alleged to be the “mastermind” of the scam.

As many as 23 people, including several Army officers, jawans, cadets and civilians were booked in an FIR in March 2021 by the CBI following a complaint in this regard from the Additional Directorate General of Discipline and Vigilance in Army HQs in this regard. A case was registered against these people under Section 120 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal conspiracy, demand of undue advantage, taking illegal gratification etc.

Lt Colonel MVSNA Bhagavan had move the principal bench of the AFT in New Delhi seeking quashing of the suspension orders issued for him as well as other restrictions placed on him. He was posted at the SSB Kapurthala from 2015 to 2019 and was then posted to the Army Air Defence Centre.

In October 2020 he was sanctioned study leave at Vishakhapatnam and when the SSB Kapurthala scam broke his study leave was cancelled by the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) HQs in Shimla and he was posted to Army Air Defence Centre where he was suspended and kept under open arrest.

The officer has contended that he was being illegal kept under suspension and open arrest despite the fact that there was no evidence against him and that a CBI raid at his residence had revealed nothing incriminating. He had also contended that his suspension has been extended on various occasion with the latest three month extension of suspension being ordered in March 2022 and that he could not be kept under suspension for more than 90 days without formulation of a charge sheet.

The AFT order mentions that the officer had been identified as the “mastermind” of the scam with one JCO, Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, as middleman. A report by a Brigadier of the Additional Directorate General of Discipline and Vigilance also identifies the officer as a middleman and he is alleged to have received bribes for selection of officer cadets.

The AFT has also noted that the officer had earlier approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court on two occasions and had not got any relief from single bench and then a double bench, before he approached the AFT and has dismissed the petition.

Integrated Battle Groups being tested in Exercises

The concept of Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) is being put through the paces of a test bed in field conditions and troops, armour and allied arms and services elements with a view to making the transition to the new method of fielding a formation in battle. The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat, was very keen to have the IBGs set up and deployed and it is one of the few proposals of his which is reaching completion after his demise.

Recently, an exercise was held under the Western Command where the offensive maneouvres of newly test bedded IBGs of the Yol-Based 9 Corps was held. A major challenge of IBGs will be to maintain the cohesiveness of the technical arms and the combat support arms.

Army Chief picks up honorary Colonelcy of Sikh LI, 61 Cav and RR

As is customary, the new Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande has taken over as the honourary Colonel of the Regiment of Sikh Light Infantry, 61 Cavalry and the Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

With the exception of the Sikh LI, all Chiefs are honourary Colonels of Regiment of 61 Cav and RR. Since Gen Pande is from the Bombay Sappers who have special ties with the Sikh LI, they appoint Honourary Colonels from each other. He is the 23rd Army Chief to take over colonelcy of the mounted Cavalry Regiment, 61 Cavalry.