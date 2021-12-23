Man lynched in Kapurthala case had nearly 30 sharp cuts, shows post-mortem

Nearly 30 injuries, mostly sharp, deep cuts likely to have been inflicted by swords, were found on the neck, hip and head of the unidentified migrant labourer who was lynched at the gurdwara of Nizampur village in Kapurthala on December 19, the post-mortem has revealed.

Confirming this, Senior Medical Officer Dr Narinder Singh told reporters that a five-member board of doctors at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana conducted the post-mortem procedure on the body of the victim on Thursday.

A day after the Amritsar incident, where a man was lynched for allegedly committing an act of sacrilege at the Golden Temple, the migrant worker in Kapurthala was beaten to death by a mob in the presence of senior police officials, including the SSP. The mob attacked him after the gurdwara granthi alleged that he was trying to desecrate the Nishan Sahib, a religious flag, at the gurdwara.

Dr Singh said the post-mortem board found sharp, deep cuts on the victim’s neck, head, chest and right hip, and that the deep cut on his neck may have led to his death. He added that the board took samples of the viscera for chemical examination, besides samples of his hair, teeth and blood for his DNA test.

The post-mortem report in the Amritsar case is still pending.

SSP Harkamlpreet Khakh said they have been trying their best to establish the identity of the victim but no one has come forward to claim the body yet. Police are yet to register a case of murder.

On Thursday, police handed over the body to officials of the local municipal corporation to carry out the cremation. A local NGO, which usually volunteers to carry bodies to the cremation ground, reportedly refused to take the body.