Kapurthala: Gurdwara granthi held for ‘murder’ in lynching of youth

Five days after the lynching of a youth at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district, police Friday booked the gurdwara granthi, Amarjit Singh, on murder charges and arrested him.

The arrest followed a statement by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that investigations into the Kapurthala incident had not found any evidence of desecration. “The youth was lynched. The investigation is pointing towards a murder. We will modify the FIR accordingly,” he said at a press conference.

The youth, who remains unidentified but is suspected to have been a migrant labourer, was killed a day after the lynching of another person at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after an alleged act of “sacrilege”. The autopsy report had shown 30 wounds on the body of the youth killed in Kapurthala.

The incident had happened on December 19 in the presence of Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamlpreet Singh Khakh. Police said from the beginning that they had not found any proof of sacrilege in the Kapurthala case.

SSP Khakh said Friday that Amarjit was arrested and murder charges have been added in the FIR filed earlier, under Section 295 (A) (hurting religious sentiments). Police had detained Amarjit soon after the incident, but released him after some hours.

The Kapurthala police has sent the photos of the killed youth to police stations across the country to try identify him. His samples have been taken for a DNA test.

The five-member board that conducted his post-mortem had found nearly 30 injuries on the youth, mostly sharp, deep cuts, suspected to have been inflicted by a sword, on his neck, hips and head.

A mob of around a hundred had attacked the youth after granthi Amarjit Singh alleged that he was caught in a bid to descerate the Nishan Sahib (religious flag) in the wee hours. Three of his videos making the allegations, while giving different versions of what had happened, had gone viral. In one of them, he urged Sikhs to assemble at the gurdwara and punish the youth before handing him over to the administration. It was on Amarjit’s complaint that the FIR including charges of hurting religious sentiments was registered.

The youth was beaten up even as senior police officers watched, as the mob refused to hand him over to them.