Kapil Setia is interim principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture

In an order passed on Tuesday by the Home Department (Technical Education Branch) Building, UT, Chandigarh, the charge for the post of Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was assigned on an interim basis to Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, UT Chandigarh, in addition to his own duties with immediate effect.

The additional charge for the post of Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture. Chandigarh, given to Sangeeta Bagga Mehta, Professor (CAS), has been withdrawn.

The Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, will also act as the Head of Department in respect of Chandigarh College of Architecture.