Kapil Setia is interim principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture

July 20, 2022 4:31:56 am
In an order passed on Tuesday by the Home Department (Technical Education Branch) Building, UT, Chandigarh, the charge for the post of Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was assigned on an interim basis to Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, UT Chandigarh, in addition to his own duties with immediate effect.
The additional charge for the post of Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture. Chandigarh, given to Sangeeta Bagga Mehta, Professor (CAS), has been withdrawn.
The Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, will also act as the Head of Department in respect of Chandigarh College of Architecture.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Chandigarh woman cheated of Rs 3.25L, cops suspect hand of Nigerians
Cases Against MPs MLAs: HC raps Haryana for stalling probe under garb of ‘pending petitions’
UP: ‘Built on govt land’, Mau school boundary razed
We no longer know how to respond to violence
UP Govt: Natural farming to be encouraged in 47 blocks of Bundelkhand
Sri Lanka elects Gotabaya Rajapaksa successor today in three-way contest
Rupee falls below 80 against dollar, raises worries over imported inflation
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work
Radicalisation is minuscule in India: MoS Home
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’
2,548 hectare forest land diverted for non-forest purposes in 5 yrs: CAG report