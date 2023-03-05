scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2013-batch IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur will be the second woman SSP of Chandigarh after Nilambri Vijay Jagdale (2008 batch) who served between 2017 and 2020

Kanwardeep Kaur has previously served as the SSP of Kapurthala and Malerkotla. She studied in Chandigarh and Mohali, and is a graduate of Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the name of Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, for the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh on a three-year deputation. Kaur, who is currently the SSP of Ferozepur in Punjab, will be the second woman SSP of Chandigarh after Nilambri Vijay Jagdale (2008 batch) who served in the post between 2017 and 2020.

The committee approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which recommended Kaur’s name, and issued a letter in this regard Saturday.

The post of SSP (UT) has been vacant since the repatriation of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer, 10 months before the completion of his three-year tenure allegedly over charges of misconduct. He was repatriated to his parent cadre of Punjab on December 12, 2022.

Kanwardeep Kaur has previously served as the SSP of Kapurthala and Malerkotla. She studied in Chandigarh and Mohali, and is a graduate of Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

Her name was selected from a panel of three IPS officers, the other two being Sandeep Kumar Garg (2012 batch) and Bhagirath Singh Meena (2013 batch). The Punjab government had revised the panel of three for the post of SSP (UT) by replacing the name of Dr Akhil Chaudhary (2012 batch) with that of Kaur in January this year.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 13:35 IST
