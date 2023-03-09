scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Kanwardeep Kaur joins Chandigarh Police as SSP

Kaur is the second woman SSP of the Union territory. The first was a 2008 batch officer of the Punjab cadre, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, who served in Chandigarh between 2017 and 2020.

Chandigarh SSPKaur took over the charge from the officiating SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary, a 2011 IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Kanwardeep Kaur joins Chandigarh Police as SSP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013 batch Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, joined Chandigarh Police as senior superintendent of police (SSP) on inter-cadre deputation for three years Thursday.

Kaur is the second woman SSP of the Union territory. The first was a 2008 batch officer of the Punjab cadre, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, who served in Chandigarh between 2017 and 2020.

Kaur took over the charge from the officiating SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary, a 2011 IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. Chaudhary was looking after the officiating charge of the SSP (UT) after the repatriation of IPS Kuldeep Singh Chahal from Chandigarh in December last year, ten months before the completion of his three-year tenure.

Also Read |Three cheers: Two women IPS officers already hold key posts

Kaur was given a guard of honour in the police headquarters, Sector 9. She was selected for the post of SSP (UT) out of a panel of three IPS officers, including Sandeep Kumar Garg (2012 batch) and Bhagirath Singh Meena (2013 batch).

Also Read
punjab haryana high court, indian express
‘Engineers contribute immensely… Ought to be treated with utmost respect ...
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls
Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments f...
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...

With the joining of Kanwardeep Kaur, there are now three women IPS officers in Chandigarh. 2011 batch Haryana cadre officer Manisha Chaudhary and 2018 batch AGMUT cadre officer Shruti Arora are the other two.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 12:53 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu sets up 5-member team formed to coordinate with other states to stem migrant attack rumours

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close