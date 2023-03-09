Kanwardeep Kaur joins Chandigarh Police as SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013 batch Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, joined Chandigarh Police as senior superintendent of police (SSP) on inter-cadre deputation for three years Thursday.

Kaur is the second woman SSP of the Union territory. The first was a 2008 batch officer of the Punjab cadre, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, who served in Chandigarh between 2017 and 2020.

Kaur took over the charge from the officiating SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary, a 2011 IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. Chaudhary was looking after the officiating charge of the SSP (UT) after the repatriation of IPS Kuldeep Singh Chahal from Chandigarh in December last year, ten months before the completion of his three-year tenure.

Kaur was given a guard of honour in the police headquarters, Sector 9. She was selected for the post of SSP (UT) out of a panel of three IPS officers, including Sandeep Kumar Garg (2012 batch) and Bhagirath Singh Meena (2013 batch).

With the joining of Kanwardeep Kaur, there are now three women IPS officers in Chandigarh. 2011 batch Haryana cadre officer Manisha Chaudhary and 2018 batch AGMUT cadre officer Shruti Arora are the other two.