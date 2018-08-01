Delhi leaders first sent letter appointing new LoP, sought MLAs’ views only later: Kanwar Sandhu

AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu Tuesday alleged that even before the Delhi leadership of the party made an attempt to get the assent of all MLAs for the change of Leader of Opposition (LoP), they had sent a letter naming the new LoP to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

Claiming that the entire exercise of seeking MLAs opinion was “just an eyewash”, Sandhu told mediapersons that the letter regarding the removal of Khaira as LoP and appointment of Dirba MLA, Harpal Cheema, as the new LoP reached the Vidhan Sabha by hand on July 26, much before the MLAs were sounded. “The letter had been processed by the Vidhan Sabha staff by 5 pm while I got a call regarding seeking my signature for the change at 4:40 pm and a WhatsApp message with the letter on which signature had to be appended came at 4:36 pm on July 26,” he said.

AAP state in-charge, Manish Sisodia, had tweeted about the appointment of Cheema as the new LoP at 4:55 pm on July 26. “If the letter was sent by hand from Delhi with the signatures of Arvind Kejriwal then it must have taken at least four to five hours to reach here from New Delhi. This means the decision had already been made when we were being asked for our opinion,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu said a lot of “disinformation” was being spread about the convention of AAP volunteers in Bathinda on August 2. “Rumors are being spread on social media sites that Lok Insaaf Party is organising this conference. Someone said that 100 buses have been sent by them for ferrying volunteers. No one has even spoken to us for the past two days from that party,” he said.

The MLA also dismissed the allegations levelled by Harpal Cheema that the BJP and RSS are behind the volunteers convention. “We do not wish to respond to each and every baseless allegation levelled at us. All I want to say is that you can investigate the background of those people who are levelling such allegations against us and you will come to know the veracity of these comments,” Sandhu said.

Responding to the statement made by the leadership of the party that the Bathinda convention is an anti-party activity, Sandhu said just because someone says that this is an anti-party activity, it does not become one. “We have been opposing wrong decisions in the past and we will continue to do so in future also,” he said. He said that if a volunteer of the party cannot even take art in a convention that what sort of a volunteer would be. “Is he a slave of someone? We are not slaves of anyone,” he said.

Kanwar Sandhu said 12-13 MLAs of the party were expected to turn up at the convention and added that invitations had also been sent to party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia. “We want to strengthen the party through this convention. Over the past one and half years after the elections, the steps taken by the party weakened the outfit,” he said.

The MLA also raised question marks on the functioning of the state unit’s leadership and said that the manner in which the state co-president, Dr Balbir Singh had been appointed has also not been appreciated by the party workers. “When Dr Balbir was asked yesterday if action will be taken by him against those MLAs who attend the Bathinda convention, he said the party leadership in Delhi will decide. This shows that he does not even have any authority to take a decision,” Sandhu said.

