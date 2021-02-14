Kanwar Grewal releases new version of protest song

Though the video of Ailaan was removed from YouTube, its audio is still available. (Photo via YouTube/Kanwar Grewal)

After video of his protest song, Ailaan, was recently deleted from YouTube, Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal Saturday released another version of the song – Ailaan Fer Taun (proclamation, once again) and declared that songs can be banned from social media, but not the voice of people.

The song that says, “Delhi, the gathering of farmers will trouble you (tenu Dilli aye ekath pareshaan karuga)”, goes on to add that “decisions concerning crops will be taken by farmers (Par faslan de faisale, kisan karuga)”.

Talking about the song that was deleted, Grewal said, “It was deleted on the orders of Indian government. So, we are ready with another song with same title, Government may ban even this song…We will be ready with a third song as well.”

Though the video of Ailaan was removed from YouTube, its audio is still available.

Grewal’s brother Harjinder Singh said, “We took up the matter with YouTube, but they did not give us any satisfactory reply. However, we are still on this subject and in the meanwhile have come out with a new song as well. In this Kisan movement, Kanwar Grewal Bhaji has come out with 10 songs.

The first one ‘Eko hi bana’ was released on August 21. Pecha is our biggest hit so far which was released days before Delhi Chalo call of farmers. Itihaas, Zwaani Zindabaad, Bebe Bapu da khiyaal, Aakhree faisla, Jitega Punjab were other few songs on this movement.

Grewal, meanwhile, is regularly seen at protests sites at Delhi borders. On Saturday, he was at Tikri border while Friday he was at Singhu. Harjinder said, “We are surprised as to why our song was banned as we never said anything below the belt.”

In the song, Grewal sings about the protesters: “Eh Chardi Kalan de geet gaande rahenge, jehre dar gaye ne ban karwande rehenge (they will keep on singing songs of high spirits, the ones who are frightened will keep on getting them banned.”