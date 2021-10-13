Kanhaiya calls on CM Channi, Sidhu to be in Delhi tomorrow

With Punjab Congress’s organisational revamp still pending three months after getting a new PPCC chief, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Tuesday began feedback meetings with MLAs from different districts in presence of central observer Harish Chaudhary. As the CM met over two dozen MLAs in Chandigarh, party in-charge Harish Rawat in Delhi announced that state unit chief Navjot Sidhu will travel to the national capital on Thursday to meet general secretary K C Venugopal to discuss organisational matters.

Amid all this, Congress star campaigner and a recent inductee in the party, Kanhaiya Kumar touched down in Punjab and met Channi at his official residence.

Kumar was named a star campaigner by the party recently for bypolls in Himachal Pradesh. He campaigned for the party nominee in Fatehpur on Tuesday.

Party general secretary and Himachal affairs incharge, Rajiv Shukla, who was accompanying Kumar during his meeting with Channi, is learnt to have urged Punjab CM to campaign for the party in Himachal.

“They were going back to Delhi from Himachal and they stopped on the way. They wanted Channi also to be there in the hill state for the party nominees,” said a source, privy to the meeting.

He added, “The duo had a heart-to-heart talk and bonded with each other.”

As Kumar and Shukla reached Channi’s residence, he was holding meetings with MLAs from different districts along with Central observer Harish Chaudhary.

CHANNI TAKES FEEDBACK MEETINGS

Channi met over two dozen MLAs at his residence on Tuesday in presence of Chaudhary.

Sources said they were taking a feedback from the MLAs about the issues that were concerning the state.

“They wanted to know how the announcement of waiver of power due to poor families was being received in the state. Also, there was a discussion about drugs, sacrilege and other pressing issues,” a party MLA said.

He also said that the CM told them that the meeting was not just one time exercise but he would be meeting them every fortnight. “We are pleased that we have the CM’s ears now. Above all, the officers are also taking us seriously.”

Also, the MLA said that the CM wanted to know the pending works in their constituencies and the grants that would be required.

SIDHU TO MEET VENUGOPAL

After returning from Lakhimpur, PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu has been relatively quiet.

MLAs who met Channi told The Indian Express that the feedback meetings should have been taken by Sidhu being the party chief.

But in the party, confusion still prevails over his resignation as he has not withdrawn it yet.

The party is also waiting for Sidhu to reorganise party organisation and name the party office-bearers soon so that they can hit the ground ahead of the elections.

But even nearly three months after taking charge, Sidhu had not been able to reorganise the PPCC.

Amid confusion on whether Sidhu would continue to be the PPCC chief or proceed with his resignation, party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat on Tuesday tweeted: “Sh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and Sh. (KC) Venugopal ji for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee at Venugopal ji’s office on 14th October at 6 PM.”

Sources close to Sidhu said the tweet was aimed at putting to rest the speculation that Sidhu may not continue.