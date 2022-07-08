‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ tweet: Kangana Ranaut moves Punjab & Haryana High Court, wants defamation case quashed

Actress Kangana Ranaut has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the defamation case against her at a local Bathinda court. The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Meenakshi I Mehta on Friday and is now scheduled to be heard on July 11.

The defamation case was filed by 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur before the Bathinda magistrate court. In a complaint filed in January 2021, Kaur had alleged that during the farmer protests, Ranaut had posted a defamatory tweet wherein “false imputations and remarks” were made against her.

In her tweet, Ranaut had allegedly compared Kaur with ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’, a woman protester at Shaheen Bagh, and hinted that such protesters could be hired. Kaur filed a complaint before the Bathinda court, seeking initiation of criminal proceedings under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. The Bathinda magistrate court had summoned Ranaut on February 22.

Ranaut through her counsel advocate Abhinav Sood moved the high court, seeking quashing and setting aside of proceedings initiated by the Bathinda magistrate court.