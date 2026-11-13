BJP MP Kangana Ranaut booked for ‘targeting’ Gandhi family on social media

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publica... Read More
- Tags:
- Himachal Pradesh
The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday registered an FIR against BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly targeting Gandhi family, including late Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, through her social media posts on November 10.
The FIR was registered under sections 353 (statements causing public mischief), 356 (offence of defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, at the Boileauganj police station in Shimla.
According to Shimla police, the FIR was registered after Atul Sharma, a resident of the Kasumpti area in Shimla, lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, seeking action against Ranaut over her posts on X on November 10.
Submitting his complaint through an email, Sharma sought registration of an FIR and a time-bound cyber forensic investigation into the matter.
In his complaint, Sharma alleged that the BJP MP’s post referred to events surrounding the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi as well as Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, with “certain assertions and remarks in the post were misleading and objectionable in their language and presentation”.
The complaint also took exception to remarks on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Sharma sought action under sections 353, 356 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said, “We have registered an FIR against the Mandi MP. An investigation is going on, and related evidence is being collected. The due course of the investigation is being followed.”
Meanwhile, Sharma recorded his written statement at the Boileauganj police station. “I had emailed a complaint against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut to DGP Ashok Tewari. Later, I received a call from the Boileauganj police station. I went there and recorded my statement. Subsequently, I was informed that an FIR was lodged on my complaint. I attached the print of Kangana’s X account and her November 10 post along with mentioning the URL of the post in my complaint.”
Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan criticised Ranaut over her social media post.