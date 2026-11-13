BJP MP Kangana Ranaut booked for ‘targeting’ Gandhi family on social media

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday registered an FIR against BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly targeting Gandhi family, including late Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, through her social media posts on November 10.

The FIR was registered under sections 353 (statements causing public mischief), 356 (offence of defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, at the Boileauganj police station in Shimla.

According to Shimla police, the FIR was registered after Atul Sharma, a resident of the Kasumpti area in Shimla, lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, seeking action against Ranaut over her posts on X on November 10.