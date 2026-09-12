Kangana vs officials in Mandi: The story behind the public fallout

But what exactly had the Mandi MP so worked up? The issue was not simply that Rs 11 crore had been allocated for development, but that works sanctioned from the funds were, according to the MP, moving too slowly.
“Out of the Rs 11 crore, half the amount — around Rs 5.50 crore — has not been utilised. And some people even walked away with half of that amount (half of Rs 5.50 crore). You should put pressure on them and recover the money. Is that my scope of work? Aren’t you people ashamed?” she had said at the meeting.
On paper, though, the picture was different.
According to the administration, of the Rs 11 crore Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) allocation for the financial year 2025-26, Rs 5.12 crore had been sanctioned for 237 works in Mandi district.
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Of these, it said Rs 3.22 crore had already been spent, while 68 of the 74 works completed across the parliamentary constituency were in Mandi district. A senior administration officer, who was at the meeting, acknowledged that the possibility of laxity by officials in the execution of some development works could not be ruled out.
But there was another explanation too.
The officer pointed to the exceptional circumstances created by disasters that affected Himachal Pradesh in 2025, saying these had hampered the progress of several works.
He added that officials should perhaps not react immediately in such situations: “I believe, sometimes it is good not to react simultaneously — at least in the case of our MP.”
Kangana wasn’t the only one complaining
BJP MLAs Inder Singh Gandhi and Dalip Thakur, who were at the meeting, offered some context to Ranaut’s anger. According to them, the MP was particularly agitated because officials had given responses similar to those provided during two earlier meetings concerning MPLADS works.
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Gandhi also pointed towards a wider problem. “MPLADS funds are a separate matter. Even we, the elected representatives for our legislative assembly, have not managed to expedite developmental works under Vidhayak the Nidhi,” Gandhi told The Indian Express.
The MLA Local Area Development Fund, he pointed out, had also been reduced from Rs 2.20 crore to Rs 1.10 crore annually.
Himachal BJP’s measured response
However, the party’s response to Ranaut’s confrontation in Mandi has been relatively measured. A senior BJP leader in Shimla said the attention generated by Ranaut’s meeting should not be interpreted to mean that other BJP MPs were not pursuing development issues.
“The other three BJP MPs — Suresh Kumar Kashyap from Shimla, Rajiv Bhardwaj from Kangra and Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur — have also been holding meetings with district officials regarding MPLADS work,” the leader said. “It does not mean that they don’t raise issues relating to development works or utilisation of funds.”
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The difference, the leader said, was largely in the manner in which the Mandi MP’s meeting unfolded. “Her reaction became widely visible because of her Bollywood personality and the manner in which she expressed her anger.”
Her ‘language’ sparks protest
While the 14 Block Development Officers who were at the receiving end of Ranaut’s ire have not commented, the Himachal Pradesh Block Development Officers Association objected to the language used during the meeting.
The association said it respected the constitutional and administrative role of elected representatives in reviewing development works, but said language affecting the dignity and morale of officers was regrettable and had disappointed the BDOs.
The association called for future reviews to be conducted on the basis of official records, facts and ground realities while maintaining a “respectful and dignified tone”.
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Association president G C Pathak said the September 5 incident was unprecedented in the three DISHA meetings held with Ranaut since 2024 in Mandi.
“This happened for the first time,” Pathak said.
“The confrontation took place during a discussion of the agenda concerning the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), rather than during the discussion of local development works under MPLADS.”
He claimed senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan, attempted to intervene but Ranaut was not prepared to listen.
A BDO, when asked whether officials had attempted to explain their position to Ranaut regarding MPLAD implementation, said the interaction itself was difficult. “The MP is not approachable like other politicians of the state,” was all he offered.
Ranaut’s political opponent from the 2024 Mandi Lok Sabha election also had something to say.
Public Works Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who had contested the election against Ranaut on a Congress ticket and lost by 74,755 votes, said: “Those who believe in the power of the pen and law do not believe in shouting at officials.”
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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