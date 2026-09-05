‘You are all incompetent and frauds’: Kangana goes ballistic at Mandi officials
Of Rs 11 crore MPLADS fund, Rs 5.12 crore was sanctioned for 237 works in Mandi district, which is 55%; of 74 completed works in the constituency, 68 are completed in Mandi district, which is 92%': official
BJP’s Member of Parliament from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lambasted district administration officials for allegedly failing to expedite development works using Rs 11 crore she had provided from her MPLADS funds.
“What will I reply to the national media?” Ranaut said. “People sitting here do better acting than me. They are all incompetent and frauds.”
“I had given Rs 11 crore to expedite development works, but not a single piece of work has been completed. How idle and inefficient you people are. What am I supposed to say before the national media? That you come here only to draw your salaries? What can I say about the people working in this state? They are extremely lazy and utterly careless in their approach,” Ranaut said, chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Mandi, the first of three meetings scheduled in the district.
“What is this behaviour? Why are you people putting up this pretence? Why are you holding these meetings when you have no intention of getting any work done? It’s a bloody joke. I cannot even say anything about you in the national media. What am I supposed to tell them about your work ethic? So, we remain silent and swallow the bitter pill. But do you people have no shame? Even now, out of the Rs 11 crore, half the amount — around Rs 5.50 crore — has not been utilised. And some people even walked away with half of that amount (half of Rs 5.50 crore). You should put pressure on them and recover the money. Is that my scope of work? Aren’t you people ashamed? So much negative publicity is happening. So many people are making reels about this. And despite all this, you sit in your offices and laugh?” she said, mimicking how officials laugh. “You don’t even listen to anything I say in my office.”
“Barely Rs 1 crore was spent on developmental works by March-April, out of nearly Rs 11 crore released over two years. We also sent repeated correspondence to the ministry to seek progress on the utilisation of funds. Some people have taken the money, while others have it but haven’t started the work. Signatures have also been obtained on false NOCs,” she said.
She also asked all officials responsible for the delayed works to stand up. “People sitting here act better than me,” she said sarcastically, expressing her frustration over the explanations being offered during the meeting.
“How many of you are there? If you give me your offices for just one day each, I will show you how to get work done in a single day. What kind of people are you? Does the Centre really need to send letters to your offices to make you work out of fear?” Kangana added.
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The DISHA meeting was attended by Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, BJP MLAs representing assemblies under Mandi district and senior officials from various departments, including Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti, electricity, rural development and other agencies. Around 14 Block Development Officers (BDOs), besides executive engineers and other departmental officials, were also present.
Expressing her strong displeasure at the slow pace of development, Ranaut said officials appeared to be treating meetings as a mere formality. “Similar issues had been discussed in previous meetings, yet little progress was made on the ground. Why are we wasting everyone’s time by holding meetings again and again when the same suggestions keep coming, and there is no action on them? You seem unaffected by all these,” Ranaut said.
The MP directed officials to prepare separate lists of projects by stage of progress and to prepare a time-bound action plan for every pending case. “The status of each project should clearly indicate where it got stuck and which department or authority was responsible for the delay.”
Ranaut also questioned officials about projects being held up in the absence of land acquisition, permissions and no-objection certificates, despite the availability of funds. She stressed that decisions taken during DISHA meetings should not remain confined to official files and that schemes must be taken from “paper to the ground” so people could benefit from them.
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Speaking with The Sunday Express, a senior officer present at the meeting acknowledged laxity on officials’ part, but held certain circumstances responsible for affecting development works. “We can’t rule out laxity on officials’ part. But we should also bear in mind that until last October there had been a series of disasters. And this year we had the Code of Conduct implemented for the rural and urban local bodies elections. The MP bashed officials without taking note of their replies and status reports,” the officer added.
The officer said, “Out of Rs 11 crore MPLADS fund for 2025-26, Rs 5.12 crore was sanctioned for 237 works in Mandi district, which is 55 per cent of the sanctioned funds for the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency. Out of 74 completed works in the constituency, 68 are completed in Mandi district, taking completed work in the constituency to 92 per cent.”
The officer stressed, “An expenditure of Rs 3.22 crore out of Rs 5.12 crore sanctioned for Mandi district has been spent. Remaining works are at various stages of progress.”
BJP MLAs present at the meeting included Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi, Sarkaghat MLA Dilip Thakur, Darang MLA Puran Singh Thakur, along with other local BJP leaders.
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Ranaut is expected to hold a meeting with Kullu administration officials on Monday.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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