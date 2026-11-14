Kangana’s ‘controversial’ social media post: FIR registered in Shimla

An FIR was registered in connection with a controversial November 10 post on the X handle of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, wherein comments were made allegedly against members of the Gandhi family, including late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi and senior party leader Sonia Gandhi, the Himachal Pradesh Police said on Friday.

Police said that the FIR was registered under sections 196(1)(b) ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 356(2) (defamation).

“Although the FIR was registered against an unknown person, the name of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was mentioned in the summary of FIR, wherein she was alleged to have committed the offences. The investigation is on,” a police officer said.

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According to Shimla police, the FIR was registered after Atul Sharma, a resident of the Kasumpti area in Shimla, lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, seeking action against Ranaut over her posts on X on November 10.

Submitting his complaint through an email, Sharma sought registration of an FIR and a time-bound cyber forensic investigation into the matter.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that the BJP MP’s post referred to events surrounding the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi as well as Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, with “certain assertions and remarks in the post were misleading and objectionable in their language and presentation”.

The complaint also took exception to remarks on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Sharma sought action under sections 353 , 356 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said, “We have registered an FIR. An investigation is going on, and related evidence is being collected. The due course of the investigation is being followed.”

Meanwhile, Sharma recorded his written statement at the Boileauganj police station. “I had emailed a complaint against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut to DGP Ashok Tewari. Later, I received a call from Boileauganj police station. I went there and recorded my statement. Subsequently, I was informed that an FIR was lodged on my complaint. I attached the print of Kangana’s X account and her November 10 post along with mentioning the URL of the post in my complaint.”

Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan criticised Ranaut over her social media post.