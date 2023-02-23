Former Jalandhar senior deputy mayor Kamaljit Bhatia joins AAP in CM’s presence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a shot in the arm as Kamaljit Bhatia, former senior deputy mayor of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC), joined the AAP – after quitting the Akali Dal – in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. Bhatia was the vice-president of SAD.

The AAP is preparing to fight Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, necessitated by the passing away of former Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary recently during senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Apart from Bhatia, several office-bearers of SAD joined the AAP in Jalandhar on Wednesday after being impressed with the dynamic functioning of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, an AAP statement said. They were formally inducted into the AAP by Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh, general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and senior AAP leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan.

The SAD leaders who joined the AAP included Jatinder Singh Bansal, Harjeet Singh Kalra, Amit Chawla, Amandeep Singh, Mahinderpal Nikka, all joint secretary (Jalandhar city); Gaurav Arora, secretary (Jalandhar city); Gurdeep Singh, organisational secretary (Jalandhar city); Balwinder Singh Lahoriya, secretary (Jalandhar city); Randeep Singh Rana, vice-president of SOI (Doaba zone); Gaurav Arora, general secretary of SOI (Doaba zone); and Manpreet Singh, vice-president of SOI (Doaba region).

In a media statement, party general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat exuded confidence that the newly joined leaders will work for the betterment of Punjab under the leadership of CM Mann.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders who joined the party said that they were impressed with the extraordinary performance of the AAP government in the state within a short span of time. They said CM Mann is working diligently to make the state ‘Rangla Punjab’ and they all will work for the betterment of Punjab as per the responsibility assigned to them by the AAP.