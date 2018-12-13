Kamal Nath yet to come clean on his role in 1984 riots: Sandhu, Phoolka

MLAs Kanwar Sandhu and HS Phoolka have criticised the Congress for considering Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh given his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sandhu, who was recently suspended from the party, said that as a political party professing to have secular credentials, the Congress must realise what the general perception is about Kamal Nath with regard to the 1984 riots. “Kamal Nath has not done enough to clear the misgivings that exist about his role in the riots and it is the responsibility of the Congress to ensure that it is heedful of the perception that Kamal Nath’s image carries,” said Sandhu.

“A political party which projects itself as a secular party must be mindful of the fact that there is a perception that Kamal Nath has not come clean on his role in the 1984 riots and the massacre of the Sikhs even though he is not facing any prosecution,” Sandhu added.

HS Phoolka said that while Kamal Nath was not facing any criminal proceedings with regard to 1984 anti-Sikh riots yet there have been eye witness accounts which say that he had been seen leading crowds near Gurdwara Rakabganj. “Congress claims to be a secular party. It should not promote such elements,” he said.

Kamal Nath had been appointed the Congress in-charge of Punjab in 2016 but had to quit his post within three days because of the uproar over

the move among the Sikh community.