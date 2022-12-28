Opposition finds a stick to beat Khattar govt with: anomalies in flagship property ID scheme

Heated exchanges marred the proceedings on the second day of the ongoing winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha when Opposition MLAs raised strong objection to the government’s flagship scheme of making property identity cards and highlighted discrepancies in the data collected for the same besides raising questions on the veracity of the data collected under the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

The issue was raised through a calling attention notice given by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. The opposition MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also raised strong objection and trooped into the Well of the House after Urban Local Bodies minister Dr Kamal Gupta, while replying to the points raised by Batra, made some objectionable remarks against Nehru-Gandhi family leaders and Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, later expunged the remarks made by the minister, from the proceedings. Speaking on the issue, Batra objected to several provisions under which the government was collecting data for issuing property IDs. He also highlighted various discrepancies that were coming up in the data collected by the urban local bodies.

Another Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik said, “The government says there is a penalty of Rs 5000 for getting the records corrected. Why should people pay for the errors committed in the records by the company hired for doing the survey? What is the penalty for the company that has committed errors in the survey? We demand that the penalty of Rs 5,000 should be waived off and the government should conduct a thorough survey and correct the discrepancies”

Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma said, “The government made property IDs of a pond, park, and advertisement board of the municipal corporation. The minister is saying that the company was allocated the work in first phase only and subsequent phases were cancelled because they were not satisfied with the work. The municipal bodies already had records that was handed over to the company. It is nothing but a loot of public money. In Sonipat, an educational institute was declared commercial”.

Dr Kamal Gupta, the urban local bodies minister, however, said, “To some extent, I agree with the members of Opposition. But leveling wild allegations is not required”.

He said after the government decided to create a new property ID in the interest of the citizens, an increase of more than 33 per cent was recorded in the number of properties in the state.

“Earlier, the number of properties (in all the six clusters) assessed for house tax across the state was 32,06,839, the total tax assessment of which was Rs 540.56 crore. Currently, the tax assessment of the surveyed properties has gone up to Rs 924.11 crore,” he said.

Gupta said the property survey was started in 2019 and during the project duration, it is understood that the owner’s or the occupier’s name, the property category, sub-category etc. may have been changed from time to time. “Also, during the time when the survey was conducted, there were plots marked as vacant and under-construction but in the last two to three years, construction may have been done on those plots,” he said.

The minister further said several people did not allow the survey to be conducted and some did not provide correct information during the exercise.