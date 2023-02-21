Kalyani Singh files plea in HC, seeks to set aside order of special CBI court

Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of the national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, has filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana seeking the quashing of an order passed by a Special Magistrate Court of CBI, Chandigarh, whereby the case of murder registered against her has been committed to the special judge of CBI.

In her plea filed before the HC, Kalyani, through her lawyer, has contended that the order was passed by the Special Magistrate Court of CBI without compliance to Section 207 of the CrPC as the copies of the evidence/statement filed along with the investigation report under Section 173(2) CrPC, dated December 12, 2020, had not been provided to her.

On Monday, the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Deepak Sibal. The bench, however, said, “Put this up before some other Bench after obtaining appropriate orders from the Chief Justice.”

Kalyani Singh, has been named as the prime accused by the CBI for the murder of Sidhu. She has been charged under Section 302 of the IPC by the bureau.

The CBI had arrested Kalyani, on June 15, 2022, after several rounds of questioning. After her bail plea was dismissed by the CBI Chandigarh Court, she was granted bail by HC in September, 2022.

The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy was the grandson of the Late Justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge.

The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016.