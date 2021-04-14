Haryana: Kalka woman alleges continued harassment for dowry despite attempts at reconciliation

In an official complaint filed by the victim, she said that she got married to the accused, a resident of Patiala, in 2016 and on the first day of marriage, she was assaulted in connection with dowry demand.

A woman resident of Kalka has alleged continued threats and assault by her husband and in-laws for dowry, despite several attempts by her to make compromises and even police intervention.

"I was not allowed to meet my family. Even if they came to our house, they were ridiculed and kicked out of the house and I was taunted and beaten up saying that I did not bring enough cash or a bike for their son," she recounts.

She adds, “My in-laws, including mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife would encourage my husband to beat me. Meanwhile, my father-in-law would abuse me and question my character. In 2017, when I was pregnant after one miscarriage, my husband beat me again, and asked for a sex determination procedure and when I denied, he stated the baby was not his. My family then took me with them. I also filed a complaint regarding the matter at the Kalka women help desk.”

It was on the women’s day of 2018 in March, that the victim and accused were asked to reconcile in the presence of police, following which she returned to her husband’s house. “He beat me up again and even kicked me in the stomach despite knowing that I was pregnant. He said that he would make my life hell if I gave birth to a girl. In June, when I was operated and had a girl child. My husband made sure to let me know that my life will not be easy from then on,” she says in the FIR.

The woman alleges that she was frequently beaten by her husband, and her daughter was denied adequate nutrition. In late 2019, the woman was diagnosed with Tuberculosis.

“They refused to take care of me or pay for my treatment. I started taking tuition and paid for it myself. On November 22, 2020, he beat me mercilessly- kicked me in the stomach, banged my head on a wall and dragged me throughout the house. It was then that I left him and went home after getting a medical done at the Kalka Civil Hospital. He has since been threatening to kill me. Despite several attempts at reconciliation, he has not changed. I don’t think he will,” she says.

The complaint was submitted by the victim at the women help desk of Kalka in December last year. However, an FIR was filed only Monday.

The police officers at the Kalka police station and the Investigating Officer of the case were clueless about the filing of the FIR when asked about it.

The FIR which has booked all five accused, has been filed under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (harassment for dowry) of the Indian Penal Code.